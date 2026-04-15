Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 Brings Indie Films & Summer Fun to Charming Culver City

Marina del Rey Film Festival Laurel 2026 Marina del Rey Film Festival 2026 Official Selection Laurel

Marina del Rey Film Festival to Screen indie films at The Culver Theatre in Culver City

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plan to enjoy some summer fun in historic Culver City at the annual Marina del Rey Film Festival, 2026. Celebrating 15 years, this year’s Marina del Rey Film Festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 19th, and will run through Thursday, June 25th at The Culver Theatre, in Culver City California. The festival will utilize two screens throughout the week to accommodate the largely anticipated event. Film and screenplay submissions for the festival are open on FILMFREEWAY. “We’re proud to be hosting this milestone event at the stunning Culver Theatre, located in the “Heart of Screenland”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

The Marina del Rey Film Festival, founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene, began its humble beginnings in 2012 in the Los Angeles area, and has grown throughout the years to a premier film festival that attracts filmmakers from around the world. “It's very exciting to program diverse films from both local and international filmmakers”, said Peter Greene, Program Director. The festival will host an opening night kick-off party to be announced. Visit the official website of the Marina del Rey Film Festival at www.marinadelreyfilmfestival.com for more information.

Filmmakers from around the world are encouraged to submit films and screenplays on FilmFreeway . https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival

Marina del Rey Film Festival Venue: The Culver Theater

The Culver Theater

9500 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

The Marina del Rey Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and co-founded by Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the 2026 Marina del Rey Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit Marina del Rey Film Festival website marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.

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