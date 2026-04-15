Nichols Crane Expands Northwest Indiana Operations with New Location

Nichols Crane: Lifting the Standard

Family-owned crane rental firm is "Lifting the Standard" with new Schererville location

We’re very excited that our new Schererville location will now allow us to serve even more customers and provide even faster response times and greater value than ever before.” — Rebecca Nichols-Maystead, Nichols Crane co-owner and president/CEO

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nichols Crane, one of the Illinois-Indiana corridor’s leading crane companies, announced the opening of its new location in Schererville, Indiana.

“Our long and successful history of serving clients in Northwest Indiana is a great source of pride for our company," said Rebecca Nichols-Maystead, Nichols Crane co-owner and president/CEO. “We’re very excited that our new Schererville location will now allow us to serve even more customers and provide even faster response times and greater value than ever before."

For more than a decade, Nichols Crane has played a key role in Indiana’s projects, from setting mechanical units on the state’s largest buildings, to major transportation initiatives like the West Lake Corridor Project. Nichols Crane has also been instrumental in maintaining Indiana’s bridges, power grids, cell towers, steel mills and other local plants.

Family-owned and operated, Nichols Crane has earned an reputation for quality and dependability on the strength of its state-of-the-art fleet of cranes, four generations of crane operating experience, rigorous project management and lift planning capabilities, exceptional safety record, and deep local roots, knowledge and relationships. The company is also known for its dedicated team of crane operators, project managers, office staff and company owners with a passion for treating their valued customers and teammates like family.

Interested parties may reach Nichols Crane at (815) 478-9800, info@nicholscrane.com, or www.nicholscranerental.com.

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