PAPITA.co Strengthens Electronics Deliveries to GCC Amid Supply Chain Volatility

PAPITA.co reaffirms its commitment to absorbing rising logistics costs and fuel surcharges while ensuring express deliveries to the GCC via EMX and DHL Express.

Despite global logistics uncertainties, our priority is clear: absorb costs, keep deliveries moving, and ensure a seamless online experience for customers across the GCC.” — Tarun K Balani, Co-founder & CEO of PAPITA.co

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As current market uncertainties impact shipping and supply chain operations, PAPITA.co is maintaining consistent deliveries across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. Consumers can continue online electronics shopping with confidence, with orders being processed and delivered as planned, subject to minimal variations in delivery timelines.PAPITA.co has partnered with reputable logistics providers, like DHL Express and EMX, to ensure efficient cross-border shipping and reliable last-mile delivery across the GCC. While port operations are open across most locations, operations continue to be constrained due to congestion.In response, PAPITA.co is working closely with its logistics partners to ensure timely deliveries. Alternative routing, such as sea-air multimodal transport, and alternate regional air freight hubs are being utilised to bypass congestion. Land corridors are also being utilised to move the shipment across borders efficiently.Although the current market conditions have led to higher shipping costs and fuel surcharges, PAPITA.co continues to absorb the increase, ensuring no change to final order prices for customers who shop on the retailer’s e-commerce platform.With a delivery promise of 1–3 business days across GCC markets, PAPITA.co remains focused on consistency while adapting to evolving conditions. Customers receive real-time tracking updates via email and SMS, allowing full visibility at every stage of the delivery journey.Alongside this, PAPITA.co has strengthened its inventory planning to maintain consistent product availability across key electronics categories, ensuring orders continue to be fulfilled without disruption. Customers can buy game consoles , smartphones, and speakers online , without concerns around availability.The retailer remains committed to providing dedicated customer support across GCC nations, assisting with shipment tracking, delivery delays, or any product concerns.As global trade conditions continue to evolve, PAPITA.co remains committed to strengthening its operations and delivery capabilities to ensure a seamless experience for customers across GCC nations.

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