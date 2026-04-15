White Bridge Capital Arranges $49 Million Cross-Border Mortgage Secured by Prime New York Office Properties

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Spanish family office lender and Latin American family office borrower connected through premier New York commercial real estate, closed April 14, 2026

This transaction is a strong example of how we bring together the right counterparties and structure solutions that reflect specific priorities of family office investors on both sides of the table” — Regina Garcia Handel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Bridge Capital has arranged a $49 million cross-border commercial real-estate financing between two family offices, connecting a Spanish family office acting as lender with a Latin American family office acting as borrower, secured by premier office properties in New York.The transaction highlights White Bridge Capital’s ability to connect sophisticated family-office capital across jurisdictions and to arrange tailored cross-border credit structures backed by high-quality U.S. real estate. Structured as a direct mortgage between two family office counterparties, the facility reflects the firm’s strength in aligning strategic objectives, underwriting requirements, and execution across borders.White Bridge Capital worked on the transaction in close collaboration with its Spanish partner Panghea Capital Partners, based in Madrid, whose involvement was both catalytic and critical to execution.“This transaction is a strong example of how we bring together the right counterparties and structure solutions that reflect the specific priorities of family office investors on both sides of the table,” said Regina Garcia Handal, Chief Investment Officer of White Bridge Capital. “Our role is to arrange cross-border credit structures with precision and create financing opportunities backed by exceptional assets in markets where conviction and relationships matter.”The financing underscores the continued appeal of New York office real estate as collateral for private credit strategies. It demonstrates how family offices are increasingly seeking direct participation in customized lending opportunities. By structuring the mortgage and coordinating the transaction between the parties, White Bridge Capital delivered a solution that met the objectives of both the lender and the borrower.“Our platform is built on long-standing relationships with family offices seeking differentiated access to U.S. real estate and credit opportunities,” said Tommy Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of White Bridge Capital. “This transaction reflects the strength of that network and our ability to structure bespoke bilateral arrangements that connect capital with trophy assets.”White Bridge Capital’s advisory platform focuses on arranging flexible financing solutions through a global network of family offices, specialty lenders, and other private capital sources. The firm advises on complex, tailored financings across real estate and other asset classes, with a focus on strategic structuring, cross-border execution, and customized capital solutions.About White Bridge CapitalWhite Bridge Capital is a credit advisory firm focused on structuring tailored financing solutions for sophisticated clients, with expertise in cross-border transactions involving family offices and private capital. The firm advises on bespoke credit facilities across a broad range of collateral types, leveraging deep experience in global lending markets and an extensive network of capital providers to deliver customized capital solutions. In addition, White Bridge Capital maintains a private investment arm focused on select direct investment and co-investment opportunities.

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