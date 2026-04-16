Scrappy Apparel Launches Color-Matched Apparel Program as Demand for Brand-Accurate Uniforms Grows

New Scrappy Color System delivers Pantone-matched apparel for B2B brands, corporate programs, and multi-location uniform buyers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrappy Apparel Company has launched the Scrappy Color System, a production program designed for B2B brands that need custom apparel matched to their exact Pantone colors. The program addresses demand from corporate buyers, franchise operators, and brand managers who require color consistency across uniform programs, merchandise lines, and retail collections.The Scrappy Color System starts with prepared for dye t-shirts and other garments built specifically for custom color matching. Unlike standard blanks that come in fixed stock colors, these garments are dyed to a brand's exact Pantone specification before screen printing and finishing. The result is apparel that matches brand guidelines precisely, order after order."The Scrappy Color System starts with the brand's Pantone color and builds the garment around it,” said Grant Kevins at Scrappy Apparel Company. When a team shows up in colors that align with the logo, signage, and vehicles, it reinforces the brand at every touchpoint."The program pairs garment dye t-shirts with Scrappy Apparel's technical screen printing capabilities, including water-based, discharge, and puff inks. This combination allows brands to receive fully finished, retail-ready apparel in their exact brand colors with high-quality graphics applied. Additionally, the program serves B2B buyers, including corporate apparel managers, franchise and multi-location operators, private label brands, merchandise programs, and uniform buyers across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, home services, and technology.The Scrappy Color System includes t-shirts, long sleeves, sweatshirts, hoodies, and zip-up hoodies. All garments are available in multiple weights and fits, and all are prepared for custom dyeing and printing. Additional services include private labeling, folding, polybagging, and UPC barcoding. Production runs on a 15 to 20 business day timeline for standard orders. The program is built for bulk production and serves brands ordering at scale.About Scrappy Apparel CompanyScrappy Apparel Company is a custom apparel manufacturer offering screen printing, sublimation, garment dyeing, and fulfillment services for B2B brands. Recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, the company serves clients in the corporate, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Learn more at scrappyapparel.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.