Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5001962
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2026 @ 1645 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Westfield
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cara Dodge
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received several calls for a blue Saturn Outlook operating in an erratic and unsafe manner traveling north on VT RT 100 in the Towns of Lowell and Westfield.
Upon Troopers’ arrival in the area, the vehicle was located in the Westfield General Store parking lot. The operator was identified as Cara Dodge who was displaying several indicators of impairment. Dodge was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Furthermore, Dodge had active court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol.
Dodge was released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
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