Derby Barracks / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5001962

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2026 @ 1645 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Westfield

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cara Dodge

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received several calls for a blue Saturn Outlook operating in an erratic and unsafe manner traveling north on VT RT 100 in the Towns of Lowell and Westfield.

Upon Troopers’ arrival in the area, the vehicle was located in the Westfield General Store parking lot. The operator was identified as Cara Dodge who was displaying several indicators of impairment. Dodge was taken into custody and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Furthermore, Dodge had active court ordered conditions of release not to consume alcohol.

Dodge was released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881