B Futurist Secures Official Distribution Partnership with K-Beauty Brand fwee

fwee represents the next generation of Korean beauty, brands that are defined by innovative textures and strong digital first engagement” — Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist.

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, a leading global brand partner and distributor based in Rotterdam, has signed an official distribution agreement with fwee, the Seoul based Korean cosmetics brand known for its viral "Pudding Pot" textured products, and vibrant color philosophy. The partnership is a strategic move to scale fwee’s presence across European retail markets through structured B2B channels and professional logistics management.

Launched in 2021, fwee has quickly become a standout in the K-beauty landscape, gaining significant social media traction for its "Blurry Pudding Pot" lip and cheek products. The brand focuses on creating a "moment" through color, offering lightweight, buildable formulas that cater to a wide range of skin tones and types.

“fwee represents the next generation of Korean beauty, brands that are defined by innovative textures and strong digital first engagement,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist. “The brand has demonstrated exceptional market fit in Asia, and we believe its aesthetic and high performance formulas are perfectly aligned with the evolving demands of European beauty consumers.”

The partnership will encompass fwee’s full product range, including their signature Lip & Cheek Blurry Pudding Pot, 3D Voluming Gloss, and Glowy Jello Pot. These products have already secured high visibility through major Asian platforms like Olive Young and global e-commerce sites like YesStyle and Amazon.

B Futurist will leverage its established logistics and sales infrastructure to manage the brand’s European rollout, focusing on onboarding wholesale accounts across online marketplaces, pharmacy chains, and multi brand beauty boutiques. This approach ensures efficient regional availability and streamlined stock movement for retail partners.

“Our goal is to provide fwee with a stable entry into the European market through our existing retail network,” said Catherine Wu, Korean Brand Development Representative at B Futurist. “By integrating fwee into our sales systems, we can offer retailers reliable supply chains and the operational support necessary to capitalize on the current momentum of color cosmetics.”

This agreement marks another step in B Futurist’s expansion of its K-beauty portfolio, which currently includes distribution for established brands like Laka, La’dor, and Kundal. The company operates in over 30 markets, bridging the gap between innovative Asian manufacturers and the Western retail landscape.

Wholesalers and Retailers interested in stocking fwee may contact B Futurist for wholesale inquiries.

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