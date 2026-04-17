Wheel Snipe Give Back Spotlights Sponsors Powering First Charity Tournament

2B Photos, Star Labs 3D, and Coleen Griffith with Cruise Planners recognized for hands-on contributions to the event.

This tournament came together through people and businesses willing to step in and contribute in real ways” — Dan Jones

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Agency Near You is recognizing a group of Power Player sponsors whose hands-on contributions helped bring the inaugural Wheel Snipe Give Back hockey tournament to life at Hatfield Ice Arena.The event raised $4,000 for Philadelphia Blind Hockey and created a full-day experience for players, fans, and supporters. Beyond financial backing, several sponsors played an active role in shaping the experience on and off the ice.2B Photos supported the tournament by donating full event photography coverage, capturing key moments from the day including gameplay, team interactions, and behind-the-scenes highlights.Their contribution created a lasting visual record of the event, giving players and organizers the ability to share and relive the experience. High-quality event photography played a key role in extending the reach of Wheel Snipe Give Back beyond the rink.Star Labs 3D, LLC brought a creative and innovative element to the tournament through their involvement as a Power Player sponsor. Known for their work in 3D printing and design, the company supported the event while building awareness through digital platforms including YouTube and Instagram.Coleen Griffith of Cruise Planners went beyond sponsorship by donating custom goodie bags for every player participating in the tournament.This added a personal touch to the event, giving each player something tangible to take home and reinforcing the sense of appreciation and community that defined the day. Her contribution helped elevate the overall player experience and created a memorable detail that stood out.The Power Player sponsorship tier was designed to recognize businesses that actively contribute to the success of the event in meaningful ways. Each of these sponsors brought a unique element that helped shape the overall experience.“This tournament came together through people and businesses willing to step in and contribute in real ways,” said a representative from Marketing Agency Near You. “From capturing moments to creating experiences for players, these sponsors helped make the event what it was.”Philadelphia Blind Hockey continues to provide adaptive hockey opportunities for athletes who are blind or visually impaired. Contributions from sponsors like 2B Photos, Star Labs 3D, LLC, and Cruise Planners by Coleen Griffith support not only the organization, but the experience surrounding events like Wheel Snipe Give Back.With plans to make the tournament an annual event, Marketing Agency Near You is continuing to build relationships with sponsors who want to play an active role in community-driven initiatives.The event reflects a broader focus on consistent progress and community connection, where each contribution adds to the momentum of future events.

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