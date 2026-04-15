Kickstand Cocktails and RFK Racing Launch Season-Long Sweepstakes to 'Heat Up the Track' This Racing Season

Kickstand Cocktails will debut as a primary partner on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang at Kansas Speedway on April 19, while also serving as a season-long associate partner on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Fans can enter to win VIP experiences, driver-worn gear, exclusive merchandise and more throughout the season

We’re a brand that’s built on bold flavor and big moments, and there’s no better place to deliver that than at the track.”” — Elisa Baker, CEO

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of a bold new partnership, Kickstand Cocktails and Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing today announced a season-long sweepstakes program designed to bring racing fans closer to the action than ever before starting with this weekend’s race at the Kansas Speedway.

As the RFK Racing team’s Official Bold Canned Cocktail, Kickstand Cocktails is launching the “Heat Up the Track” sweepstakes, giving fans the chance to win a range of exclusive prizes all season long, including driver-worn gear, limited-edition merchandise and VIP experiences.

The sweepstakes officially launches today on the Kickstand Cocktails website (https://www.kickstandcocktails.com/) and will run throughout the 2026 season, with multiple entry windows and prize drops tied to key races and moments on the calendar. Additionally, race fans can visit key retailers, including Total Wine & More, Whole Foods Marketplace, The Fresh Market, and many other fine retailers.

“This is about bringing fans into the heart of the action,” said Elisa Baker, CEO of Kickstand Cocktails. “We’re a brand that’s built on bold flavor and big moments, and there’s no better place to deliver that than at the track. Partnering with RFK Racing allows us to create unforgettable experiences for fans all season long.”

As part of the campaign, RFK Racing drivers will play an active role in amplifying the sweepstakes and engaging with fans. RFK Racing team members Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece will participate in select media opportunities tied to the promotion and featured across digital, social, and fan-facing activations throughout the season.

The promotion will also include a charitable component, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Checkered Flag Foundation, which supports veterans and first responders, including programs that train service animals for those living with PTSD.

“It means a lot to see something you started make an impact in a real way,” said founder of the Checkered Flag Foundation and RFK Racing co-owner, Brad Keselowski. “Kickstand Cocktails stepping in to support that mission allows us to reach more veterans and first responders and continue growing the work we set out to do.”

Fans can enter the sweepstakes and learn more about upcoming prize drops by visiting Kickstandcocktails.com/sweepstakes.

Kickstand Cocktails will debut as a primary partner on Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford Mustang at Kansas Speedway on April 19, while also serving as a season-long associate partner on Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford Mustang.

Together, RFK Racing and Kickstand Cocktails are set to deliver a season full of bold racing, bold flavor, and bold fan experiences.

About Kickstand Cocktails:

Kickstand Cocktails are bold craft vodka sodas made with premium vodka, fruit juice and all-natural refreshing flavors. Kickstand Cocktails contain 110 calories, no added sugar, zero carbs and 5% ABV in four clean flavors: Smashed Raspberry Habanero, Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber, Charred Pineapple Poblano and Torched Peach Chipotle. For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

About RFK Racing:

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

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