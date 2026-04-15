Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Open at $6M for Bayfront Penthouse with Private Boat Slip in Naples, Florida

New construction residence in one of Florida’s most prestigious coastal enclaves to sell in cooperation with the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker

This is the kind of waterfront offering that rarely comes to market in Naples––new construction, immediate boating access.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is officially open at $6M for a top-floor, newly constructed bayfront penthouse with a private elevator, boat slip, and Moorings Beach Park access in picturesque Naples, Florida. Located in the luxurious La Perle condominium development, the property is currently listed for $10.25 million in cooperation with Ashley and Steven Fenttiman of the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker. Bidding will culminate 28 April via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot penthouse sits within the only newly built bayfront condominium building currently available in Naples. Positioned along Gulf Shore Boulevard in the prestigious Moorings neighborhood, the residence offers direct water access, expansive bay views, and close proximity to the area’s most sought-after beaches.

The offering is part of a new division of Concierge Auctions formed last year to provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for mid-to-high-rise luxury condominium inventory, complementing traditional sales efforts.

“This is the kind of waterfront offering that rarely comes to market in Naples––new construction, immediate boating access, and a premier location along Gulf Shore Boulevard,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “By bringing this property to auction, we’re able to engage qualified buyers quickly and create the conditions for a definitive sale.”

“The combination of scale, privacy, and direct access to Moorings Bay sets this residence apart,” said Fenttiman. “It delivers true indoor-outdoor waterfront lifestyle, and partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to introduce it to buyers who recognize that level of opportunity and are prepared to act.”

Designed to maximize water views, the residence features open-concept living spaces that flow to a large private terrace overlooking the bay. The home includes a chef’s kitchen, a primary suite with terrace access and a spa-inspired bath, and three additional guest suites with en-suite baths. A separate study offers flexibility for a home office or additional accommodations.

Additional features include four dedicated parking spaces, dual private elevators with direct unit access, a private boat slip, and access to building amenities including a pool, spa, putting green, firepit, and outdoor entertaining areas. Residents also benefit from exclusive entry to Moorings Beach Private Park.

Located in one of Naples’ most established waterfront neighborhoods, the property is minutes from Fifth Avenue South and The Village Shops on Venetian Bay, with convenient access to both Naples Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Wanderlust Photography and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Dawn McKenna Group

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) is one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate teams, founded by renowned industry expert and visionary, Dawn McKenna. Ranked among the Top 20 Mega Teams in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal RealTrends, DMG holds the #1 position in Chicagoland, the Midwest, Naples, and Park City.

With more than $6.5 billion in career sales, DMG delivers exceptional results in premier markets including Chicago, Chicago’s North Shore and Western Suburbs, Naples, Park City, Lake Geneva, Harbor Country and 30A. The DMG network extends beyond residential resale with a dedicated development division specializing in the sales and marketing of top-tier developments across the United States and Caribbean, representing over $1.9 billion in active inventory.



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