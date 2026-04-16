Cannabis Europa Heads to London Amid €1.5 Billion European Market Surge

More than 70 speakers and over 1000 delegates set to convene on London next month for policy debates, high-level networking and the Business of Cannabis Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON , 15 April 2026 — Cannabis Europa , the leading B2B conference for the European cannabis industry, today announced the full programme for its 2026 London edition. Taking place at The Barbican on 26 and 27 May, the event will bring together more than 70 speakers — regulators, investors, clinicians and operators — for two days of main stage debate, expert panels, an expanded exhibition floor and a new VIP experience.The London 2026 edition arrives at a moment of considerable consequence for the sector. Europe's legal medical cannabis market is projected to surpass €1.5 billion according to Prohibition Partners , regulatory frameworks are maturing, institutional capital is increasing, and consolidation is reshaping the competitive landscape. Cannabis Europa London will be the primary forum where those dynamics are debated, interrogated and acted upon.Programme HighlightsDay one opens with a State of Play session on the United Kingdom, asking whether the country can move from caution to action after nearly eight years of limited NHS access to medical cannabis. A panel on UN drug policy and international law follows, examining whether incremental progress under the 1961 Single Convention is sufficient or whether meaningful patient access demands a more ambitious top-down rethink. A dedicated session on workplace and driving law complexities will then examine the gap between legal principle and operational practice for CBMP patients across roadside enforcement and HR policy.Day two opens with Europe's telehealth crossroads, examining the regulatory push to restrict online prescribing in Germany and its implications for operators, clinics and patients across the continent. A panel on price compression follows, addressing the divergence between collapsed German bulk prices and EU-GMP premium formats and the margin strategies available to operators navigating a tightening market. A dedicated session on cannabis and the gender health gap — addressing endometriosis, menopause and conditions long under-served by conventional medicine — takes centre stage mid-morning, alongside a closing panel interrogating whether Europe's medical cannabis market is making a definitive shift from flower to pharmaceutical-grade formats.'Cannabis Europa exists because the industry's most consequential conversations require the right room,' said Stephen Murphy, co-founder of Cannabis Europa. 'The London 2026 programme reflects where the European market genuinely stands — more sophisticated than ever before, consolidating, and demanding rigorous analysis.'Confirmed SpeakersKristine Lütke – Former Member of the German BundestagMartin Dickie – Co-Founder of Brewdog & CEO of WatersideSaphira Galoob – CEO, US Cannabis RoundtableBryan Lanza – Former Communications Director, Trump’s Transition TeamRaj Grover – CEO, High TidePhilip Schetter – CEO, Cantourage Group SETim Henley – Strategy Director, Medbud.wikiDr Grace Blest-Hopley — Chief Science Officer at HystelicaOther speakers include senior figures from Fieldfisher, Saul Ewing LLP, Transform Drug Policy Foundation and the Geneva Institute, among many others.Exhibition, Awards & VIP ExperienceThe expanded exhibition floor will host leading operators and suppliers including Storz & Bickel, Sanity Group, Curaleaf and Cantourage, with a secondary Greenhouse stage running parallel sessions throughout both days. The 2026 Business of Cannabis Awards will be presented on the main stage on 26 May, recognising the companies, clinicians and advocates driving measurable progress across the industry.A VIP programme runs across both days, comprising exclusive morning breakfasts, private networking, dedicated meeting rooms and awards reception access.Tickets are available online at cannabis-europa.com. For press accreditation, contact press@cannabis-europa.comAbout Cannabis EuropaCannabis Europa is the leading B2B conference series for the European cannabis industry, produced by Prohibition Partners. Cannabis Europa London takes place on 26–27 May 2026 at The Barbican, London.About Prohibition PartnersProhibition Partners is the global leader in cannabis business intelligence. Its portfolio includes Cannabis Europa, Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Health News and the European Cannabis Report.

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