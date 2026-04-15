Houston mortgage broker Steve Kyles helps buyers qualify for home loans with strategy-driven solutions for self-employed, investor and credit-challenged clients

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more homebuyers search for Houston mortgage solutions in a complex and evolving market, many are finding that traditional lenders are unable to meet their needs. In response, Houston mortgage broker Steve Kyles is helping buyers qualify for home financing by focusing on strategy, flexibility, and access to a broader range of loan options.

Kyles, CEO of ProLending Mortgage, is a Houston-based mortgage broker with more than 24 years of industry experience. His background includes both retail lending and the wholesale broker channel, giving him a unique perspective on how mortgage loans are structured and approved.

Today’s buyers are asking more detailed questions about their options. Many want to know if they can qualify after a bankruptcy, how to buy if they are self-employed, or whether they can use investment property income to qualify. According to Kyles, these are not uncommon scenarios, but they require a different approach than what most banks and direct lenders provide.

“Most buyers are not denied because they cannot afford a home,” said Kyles. “They are denied because the loan is not structured correctly. When you understand the available options and build the right strategy, many of those buyers can move forward.”

As a mortgage broker in Houston with access to more than 35 wholesale lenders, Kyles can evaluate multiple loan programs and match borrowers with solutions based on their full financial picture rather than a single set of guidelines.

This approach is especially valuable for:

• Self-employed borrowers whose tax returns may not reflect their true income

• Real estate investors using alternative financing, such as DSCR loans

• Buyers recovering from past credit events, including bankruptcy

• Clients with non-traditional or layered income

Kyles explains that the difference is not just in the number of loan programs available, but in how those programs are structured into a clear plan.

“Our focus is on building a strategy that works for each client,” Kyles added. “When buyers understand their options and have a clear plan, the process becomes much simpler and more predictable.”

As more consumers turn to digital platforms and AI-driven tools to research Houston mortgage options, clarity and consistency have become essential. By focusing on education, transparency, and practical solutions, Kyles continues to define what it means to be a trusted Houston mortgage expert.

Homebuyers, investors, and Realtors looking for guidance on complex mortgage scenarios can learn more at HoustonMortgageExpert.com or reach out directly to discuss their situation.

About Steve Kyles and ProLending Mortgage

Steve Kyles is a Houston-based mortgage broker, a top-1 % originator, and the CEO of ProLending Mortgage. With more than 24 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Kyles has spent half his career in retail lending and half in the wholesale broker channel, giving him a unique perspective on mortgage strategy and execution.

As a trusted mortgage broker in Houston, Kyles provides access to more than 35 wholesale lenders and specializes in VA loans, jumbo financing, DSCR loans for real estate investors, and complex mortgage scenarios for self-employed and high-net-worth buyers. His approach emphasizes clarity, strategy, speed, and communication, helping homebuyers and Realtors navigate the mortgage process with confidence and predictability.

ProLending Mortgage serves homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate investors throughout Houston and surrounding Texas markets, offering FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, Bank Statement, Non-QM, ITIN, First Time Buyer, and DSCR loan programs.

Learn more at HoustonMortgageExpert.com or ProLendingMortgage.com.

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