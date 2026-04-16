Sip Elixirs Reimagines Social Drinking with THC-Infused Innovation on Life+Leisure

Sip Elixirs Founders on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic Sip Elixirs

Mike Viellion and Bryan Viellion Share How Sip Is Redefining the Way We Unwind in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing April 20, 2026

Sip is changing the way people think about social drinking. It’s fun, it’s approachable, and it opens the door to a completely new kind of experience” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social drinking is evolving—and for a growing number of consumers, the future isn’t alcohol. Sip Elixirs , the fast-growing THC beverage brand bringing flavor, control, and a new kind of buzz to the market, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how Sip is transforming cannabis consumption into a modern, social experience.The episode features Mike Viellion, Founder of Sip Elixirs, alongside Bryan Viellion, Head of Growth & Development, who together share the story behind the brand and its mission to break down the stigma around cannabis while creating a more approachable, enjoyable alternative to alcohol. Drawing from a background in beverage, hospitality, and operations, the Viellion brothers set out to recreate the feeling of a great cocktail—this time powered by THC instead of alcohol.Founded in 2017, Sip Elixirs was built to give consumers a new way to unwind, socialize, and celebrate—without sacrificing control or experience. During the segment, Mike and Bryan explain how Sip delivers a consistent, customizable buzz through a range of innovative formats, allowing users to micro-dose, mix, or sip straight depending on their preference.Viewers will discover what makes Sip Elixirs stand out in a rapidly expanding category, from its versatile product lineup to its bold, flavor-forward approach. With offerings that go beyond traditional cannabis beverages—including functional options designed for relaxation or energy—Sip empowers consumers to tailor their experience and even create their own “canna-cocktails.”The conversation also highlights Sip’s rapid rise as a category leader. Now the #1 selling cannabis beverage across key markets including Nevada, Arizona, and California, the brand has built a loyal following with a 50% customer return rate and a strong reputation for quality, consistency, and innovation.“Sip is changing the way people think about social drinking,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “It’s fun, it’s approachable, and it opens the door to a completely new kind of experience.”Mike and Bryan also discuss the broader cultural shift toward cannabis beverages as a lifestyle choice, particularly among those seeking a cleaner, more controlled alternative to alcohol. With the expansion of Delta-9 THC beverages available for shipping nationwide where legal, Sip is continuing to push the category forward and reach new audiences.As the segment concludes, the Viellion brothers share what’s next for Sip Elixirs—from new product innovations to continued expansion—while staying true to the brand’s core identity: fun, flavorful, and unapologetically bold.Tune in to WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Sip Elixirs is redefining what it means to drink, unwind, and connect.About Sip ElixirsSip Elixirs is a leading THC-infused beverage brand redefining social drinking with bold flavors, customizable experiences, and a modern approach to cannabis. Founded in 2017, Sip offers a versatile lineup of products designed for both newcomers and experienced users, empowering consumers to sip, mix, and create their ideal experience. With a focus on innovation, culture, and quality, Sip is helping lead the shift toward a new era of social consumption. Learn more at http://www.sipelixirs.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at http://www.lltvshow.com

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