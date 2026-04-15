Rehabilitation Institute of Washington Updates Therapy Gym with SportsArt Treadmills

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 20 years of constant clinical use, RIW replaces its original SportsArt treadmills with the latest ECO-NATURAL™ models, updated to support gait training and rehabilitation across a wide range of patient abilities.The Rehabilitation Institute of Washington (RIW) has installed six new SportsArt ECO-NATURAL™ T663 treadmills, continuing a long-standing equipment partnership that has supported patient rehabilitation for more than two decades.RIW first installed SportsArt treadmills when the clinic opened in 2005. After nearly 20 years of constant daily use in a demanding clinical environment, the original units were replaced in 2025 with the latest generation of SportsArt treadmills.“We had the originals for about 20 years, and they were in constant use,” said Randy Hermans, PT, Physical Therapist in RIW’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program. “They just always ran. We replaced them because it was time, not because they failed. I expect these new treadmills to do the same.”“Rehabilitation environments demand equipment that is intuitive, reliable, and built to perform day after day,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt Americas. “RIW’s experience of using SportsArt treadmills for nearly 20 years in constant clinical use speaks to the engineering, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that go into every product we design. We’re proud to support the important work their clinicians do with patients at every stage of recovery.”Supporting a Wide Range of Rehabilitation NeedsRIW serves patients with diverse physical and cognitive abilities, from individuals relearning basic gait patterns to those working toward a return to running. According to Hermans, the SportsArt ECO-NATURAL™ treadmills provide the adjustability, simplicity, and stability required in a rehabilitation setting.“We work with people of all physical abilities,” Hermans said. “The controls are very easy to use, which is important for patients with cognitive challenges from brain injuries. The equipment is intuitive and accessible.”Clinical benefits noted by RIW include:• Soft, impact-absorbing deck that supports patients managing joint stress and persistent pain• Extended side handrails, similar to parallel bars, that enhance safety and confidence during gait training• Quiet operation, accommodating patients with noise sensitivity following brain injury• Smooth, precise control for gradual progression throughout the rehabilitation process“I describe the treadmill as parallel bars that don’t end,” Hermans added. “It’s a great therapeutic transition for patients who are done with parallel bars but aren’t quite ready to walk independently in open space.”“Our goal is to design equipment that meets patients where they are, whether that’s relearning how to walk or working toward a full return to activity,” added Mejia. “RIW’s clinicians understand how thoughtful design, intuitive controls, and stability directly impact patient confidence and outcomes, and we’re honored to be part of that process.”Built for Long-Term Clinical UseDurability was a primary reason RIW selected SportsArt equipment originally and remains a key factor today.“These treadmills run for years,” Hermans said. “Aside from normal maintenance like belt replacement, they just keep going. That reliability matters in a clinic where equipment is used constantly.”Hermans also noted the overall user experience. “Whenever I travel and use treadmills elsewhere, it’s clear how much better these are. SportsArt treadmills are by far the best I’ve ever used.”A Trusted, Long-Term PartnershipRIW’s continued investment in SportsArt equipment reflects confidence built through years of real-world performance in a rehabilitation environment.“RIW’s experience demonstrates what long-term quality really looks like in a clinical setting,” added Mejia “SportsArt treadmills are engineered to deliver reliability, control, and comfort in environments where performance matters every day.”“When you find equipment that performs this well for this long, you stay with it,” Hermans said. “It’s quality equipment that supports our patients and our clinicians every day.”For more information on SportsArt please visit www.gosportsart.com -END-About SportsArtWith more than 40 years of innovative design and manufacturing excellence, SportsArt continues to lead the fitness industry through revolutionary sustainable solutions. Along with the world’s only line of energy-generating cardio equipment, ECO-POWR™, SportsArt also offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets. Known for its dedication to service, durability and cutting-edge technologies, SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world with over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space. The company designs, manufactures and tests all equipment in-house before it is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. For more information visit gosportsart.com.Media Contact

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