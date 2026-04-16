MNML Redefines the Laundry Experience with Design, Sustainability, and Functional Fragrance on Life+Leisure

Jarryd Burns of MNML on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic MNML on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Founder Jarryd Burns Shares Vision for a Cleaner, More Intentional Future in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing April 20, 2026

MNML is taking something we all do—and completely reimagining it. It’s thoughtful, it’s innovative, and it’s exactly the kind of forward-thinking brand that resonates with today’s consumer” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laundry is one of life’s most routine tasks—but what if it could be transformed into something intentional, elevated, and even enjoyable? MNML , the design-led laundry brand challenging the conventions of the household aisle, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how MNML is redefining what it means to be clean in the modern home.The episode features Jarryd Burns, Founder of MNML, who shares the inspiration behind the brand and its mission to strip away the excess from traditional laundry products. Frustrated by a category dominated by plastic-heavy packaging, harsh chemicals, and uninspired design, Burns and his team set out to create a radically different alternative—one that blends performance, sustainability, and sensory experience.Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2021 and launched in 2024, MNML was built on the belief that everyday essentials should be both functional and thoughtfully designed. During the segment, Burns explains how MNML’s bio-enzyme powered, plastic-free laundry capsules deliver powerful cleaning performance without compromise—while elevating the experience through functional fragrance.Viewers will discover what sets MNML apart, from its minimalist, eco-conscious packaging to its innovative scent profiles like Chamomile Calm, Lavender Dream and Citrus Burst. These aren’t just fragrances—they’re scientifically developed blends designed to support wellbeing, helping transform laundry from a chore into a sensory ritual that can promote relaxation, focus, or better sleep.The conversation also highlights MNML’s commitment to sustainability and intentional living. With FSC-certified materials, compostable refill systems, and a zero-plastic approach, the brand is challenging legacy industry standards while appealing to a new generation of design-conscious, wellness-driven consumers.“MNML is taking something we all do—and completely reimagining it,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “It’s thoughtful, it’s innovative, and it’s exactly the kind of forward-thinking brand that resonates with today’s consumer.”Burns also discusses the brand’s rapid growth, including expansion into over 500 natural and organic retailers across the U.S. and major retail launches with Spouts in January this year, and Target in March 2026—marking a significant milestone in MNML’s mission to bring better laundry solutions to more households.As the segment concludes, Burns shares what’s next for MNML, including continued product innovation and expansion, all while staying true to the brand’s core philosophy: clean laundry, no plastic, and scents that make you feel good.Tune in to WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how MNML is transforming the future of laundry—one capsule at a time.About MNMLMNML is a design-led laundry brand on a mission to redefine clean. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, MNML creates high-performance, plastic-free laundry products infused with functional fragrances designed to support wellbeing. With a focus on minimal ingredients, maximal experience, and sustainable innovation, MNML is building a new standard for modern living. Learn more at http://www.mnmllife.co About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at http://www.lltvshow.com

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