Direct Marketing Company Clockwork Concepts Expands Operations to Portland and Dallas, Appoints New CEO

Clockwork Concepts Inc., a direct marketing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced its expansion to Portland, Oregon, and Dallas, Texas.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Marketing Company Clockwork Concepts Expands Operations to Portland and Dallas, Appoints New CEOThe Atlanta-based firm announced its expansion in two cities and appointed internal leader Christian Price as CEO of the Dallas office.ATLANTA, GA — Clockwork Concepts Inc., a direct marketing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced its expansion to Portland, Oregon, and Dallas, Texas. The company also named team member Christian Price as Chief Executive Officer and will spearhead the new Dallas office in the coming weeks.The expansion marks the first time Clockwork Concepts Inc. has operated outside of Georgia since the company’s founding. It arrives after what the company describes as its strongest quarter to date, with the two new markets representing the firm’s largest single growth initiative so far.Why Portland and DallasAccording to representatives from Clockwork Concepts Inc., the decision to open offices in both Portland and Dallas reflects efforts to establish a presence in two markets with markedly different economic profiles.Dallas has become one of the more active business hubs in the United States, drawing sustained corporate investment across finance, technology, and distribution. Its central location and robust transportation infrastructure have made it a practical base for companies operating at a national scale. Texas is also projected to return to job growth in 2026, with construction and emerging technology among the expected drivers.Meanwhile, Portland has an established technology sector with a broad base of businesses across healthcare, clean technology, and consumer goods. The city’s collaborative business community and strong startup ecosystem have established an environment that supports direct marketing growth, offering a steady demand for targeted outreach to complex sectors like telecommunications.The Role of Clockwork Concepts Inc. in These RegionsClockwork Concepts Inc. works with local and regional clients to design and execute campaigns in the field. According to representatives from the company, the firm focuses mainly on face‑to‑face engagement, helping clients in telecommunications and other consumer services build brand awareness and expand their reach into new customer segments.Experts within Clockwork Concepts Inc. have heavily emphasized the importance of face‑to‑face outreach for complex sectors such as telecommunications and consumer services, where nuanced messaging and trust play a critical role in a customer’s buying journey. They argue that in‑person engagement makes it easier to clarify technical details, answer questions on the spot, and tailor conversations to individual customer needs.Building Leadership From WithinChristian Price, previously an Assistant Manager within the firm, was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in March and is expected to relocate to Dallas and take the helm of the new office within the coming weeks.The company shares that Price’s elevation to the role comes from within the company rather than through an external search, reflecting its commitment to building leadership from within. This internal promotion is also aimed at maintaining cultural continuity as the company expands into new markets, relying on leaders who are already familiar with its operations, values, and approach to direct marketing.As CEO of the Dallas office, Price will be responsible for overseeing the company’s expansion in that market, guiding local operations, and ensuring alignment with Clockwork Concepts Inc’s overall strategy and standards. He will also help build and develop future leaders within the organization, supporting the growth of internal talent that can carry the company’s approach forward as it scales into new regions.A Record‑Breaking QuarterClockwork Concepts Inc. reports that its most recent quarter was the strongest in the company’s history. Specific financial figures have not been released, but the timing of the expansion suggests the company is acting from a position of confidence in its recent performance. Both new offices are expected to become operational in the coming weeks, with Price’s transition to Dallas and the Portland office launching on a parallel timeline.For a direct marketing firm that has built its reputation primarily in the Georgia market, the entry into Portland and Dallas represents a meaningful shift in scale, expanding its operations into two new regional economies with different customer bases and business environments.What’s Next for Clockwork ConceptsThe company states that, aside from its expansion to two new markets, its immediate focus will be on stabilizing operations in Portland and Dallas, building local teams, and aligning outreach strategies with the specific needs of each region. Clockwork Concepts Inc. also plans to continue refining its direct marketing model, looking for more ways to engage customers face‑to‑face in a more meaningful and impactful manner.About Clockwork Concepts Inc.Clockwork Concepts Inc. is a direct marketing company based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company provides direct marketing services for companies in sectors like telecommunications and offers career development opportunities for individuals who want to break into the field. More information is available at www.clockworkconceptsinc.com Media Contact:Clockwork Concepts Inc.100 Ashford Center N, Suite 410, Atlanta, GA 30338Phone: (678) 587-5026careers@clockworkconceptsinc.comclockworkconceptsinc.com

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