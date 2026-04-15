Gina Velazquez selected as Top Mind Body Wellness Leader of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Gina Velazquez at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina Velazquez, Owner of IGNITE Mind Body Soul, was recently selected as Top Mind Body Wellness Leader of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades of experience in the dance industry and 12 years in the fitness industry, Ms. Velazquez has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Velazquez is the owner of IGNITE Mind Body Soul, a local boutique style dance fitness studio in Howell, NJ, with a dance fitness base. Ignite also offers a variety of other fitness formats with community at its core where men and women are encouraged to seek what sets their soul on fire through movement and find harmony mind, body, and soul. IGNITE is more than dance and fitness; it’s the marriage of mind, body, and soul—where music heals, movement empowers, and everyone leaves feeling alive again.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to fitness, dance, instruction, small business ownership, leadership, health and wellness.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Velazquez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Mind Body Wellness Leader of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Velazquez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, creative, empowering and an incredible entrepreneur. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Velazquez attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. In the future, she will continue to inspire, empower professionals to feel good in their own skin and will continue to expand her business and brand.For more information please visit: https://www.ignitemindbodysoul.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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