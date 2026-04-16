Roadtrippers Inspires a New Era of Travel by Turning Every Drive into an Adventure on Life+Leisure

Roadtrippers on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Nick Kelly, Liz Chafik, and Erica Diaz Share How Roadtrippers Is Redefining the Road Trip Experience in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing April 20, 2026

Roadtrippers captures something people often forget—that the journey itself can be the most memorable part. It’s about slowing down, discovering more, and creating stories along the way.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best part of any journey isn’t just the destination—it’s everything you discover along the way. Roadtrippers , the #1 road trip planning app helping millions of travelers uncover the magic between miles, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST, spotlighting how Roadtrippers is transforming the way people plan, experience, and enjoy travel.The episode features Nick Kelly, Director of Product, Liz Chafik, Customer Experience, and Erica Diaz, Head of Marketing, who share how Roadtrippers was built to help travelers move beyond point A to point B—and instead embrace the journey itself. Created by passionate travelers, the platform empowers users to discover hidden gems, local favorites, and unforgettable stops that turn ordinary drives into meaningful experiences.Founded in 2011, Roadtrippers was inspired by a simple idea: travel should be about exploration, not just efficiency. During the segment, the team explains how the platform combines powerful technology with human insight to help travelers plan smarter, more personalized trips—without losing the spontaneity that makes road travel so special.Viewers will discover what makes Roadtrippers unique, from its curated database of over 7 million points of interest to its innovative Roadtrippers Autopilot™—a proprietary AI-powered trip planning engine built on insights from more than 39 million real trips. By understanding each traveler’s preferences, Autopilot automates trip planning while surfacing recommended stops and hidden gems along your route.The conversation also highlights the platform’s real-world functionality, including RV-friendly navigation, campground and booking tools, and offline maps—ensuring travelers can plan confidently and explore freely, whether they’re on a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure.“Roadtrippers captures something people often forget—that the journey itself can be the most memorable part,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “It’s about slowing down, discovering more, and creating stories along the way.”Kelly, Chafik, and Diaz also discuss how Roadtrippers continues to evolve by listening closely to its community of travelers, using real feedback and real journeys to shape the product. With more than 8.8 million users and growing, the platform has become a trusted companion for those seeking deeper, more meaningful travel experiences.As the segment concludes, the team shares what’s next for Roadtrippers, including continued innovation across web and mobile platforms and the expansion of its Autopilot technology—making it even easier for travelers to plan with confidence and discover more along the way.Tune in to WE tv on April 20, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and see how Roadtrippers is helping travelers turn every mile into a memory.About RoadtrippersRoadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping more than 8.8 million travelers discover extraordinary places and plan unforgettable journeys. With over 7 million points of interest, powerful trip-planning tools, and its proprietary Autopilot™ technology, Roadtrippers makes it easy to explore confidently and experience more along the way. Built for real travelers—from families to RV adventurers—Roadtrippers transforms every drive into a story worth telling. Learn more at https://roadtrippers.com/ About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at https://www.lltvshow.com

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