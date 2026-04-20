WARF names Goutham Narla as Chief Scientific Officer of WARF Therapeutics

Goutham Narla, Chief Scientific Officer of WARF Therapeutics

Physician-scientist and drug discovery leader to guide next phase of translational medicine program

Goutham's experience leading cutting-edge research programs and building biotech companies makes him an ideal person to guide the next chapter of WARF Therapeutics.” — Erik Iverson, CEO of WARF

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation today announced that Goutham Narla, MD, Ph.D., has been named Chief Scientific Officer of WARF Therapeutics , a program dedicated to advancing promising discoveries from the University of Wisconsin–Madison toward new medicines. Narla started his role on April 2, 2026.Narla joins WARF from the University of Michigan, where he serves as Professor of Internal Medicine and Human Genetics and previously served as Chief of Genetic Medicine. A physician-scientist and entrepreneur with extensive experience in cancer biology and translational drug development, he has built an internationally recognized research program focused on translating discoveries in cancer genetics into novel therapies.“Goutham is an outstanding physician-scientist and entrepreneur whose career has focused on turning fundamental discoveries into new therapies,” says Erik Iverson, CEO of WARF. “His experience leading cutting-edge research programs and building biotech companies makes him an ideal person to guide the next chapter of WARF Therapeutics. We’re excited for him to work closely with UW–Madison researchers and our team to help bring new treatments closer to patients.”WARF Therapeutics, launched in 2018, partners with UW–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research to advance early-stage discoveries into preclinical drug candidates. By combining academic insights with industry-style drug discovery capabilities and partnerships, the program aims to develop novel therapies and move them closer to commercialization and patient impact.Narla is also the founder of Rappta Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing first-in-class anti-cancer therapies that reactivate protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), a key regulator of tumor growth. The company partnered its lead therapeutic program with SpringWorks Therapeutics to advance the treatment toward clinical development.“I am excited to be able to work with the world-class team of individuals at WARF in partnership with leading investigators at the University of Wisconsin–Madison to help move the next great discoveries forward towards clinical translation,” says Narla. “This is truly a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact in patient care.”Narla earned his B.S. in Biology and Economics from Santa Clara University and his MD and Ph.D. in Cancer Biology and Genetics from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.He succeeds Jon Young, Ph.D., who led WARF Therapeutics since its inception and retired on April 1 after helping establish the program as a leading translational research initiative connecting UW–Madison discoveries with drug development expertise.About WARF TherapeuticsWARF Therapeutics is a translational drug discovery program of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. The program works closely with researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research to identify promising therapeutic targets and advance them through preclinical development, positioning them for licensing, partnerships or startup creation.About WARFThe Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) supports scientific discovery and technology commercialization from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research. Since 1925, WARF has helped bring thousands of innovations to the marketplace while reinvesting licensing proceeds back into UW–Madison research.

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