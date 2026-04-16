TTA Named to Training Industry’s 2026 Top Training Companies List for Staffing and Temporary Resources

TTA (The Training Associates)

TTA has been named to the 2026 Top Training Companies™ list for Staffing and Temporary Resources by Training Industry Inc.

This milestone is a credit to our incredible L&D talent network and the clients who trust us to extend and strengthen their teams through flexible staff augmentation solutions.” — Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTA has been named to the 2026 Top Training Companies™ list for Staffing and Temporary Resources by Training Industry Inc. TTA has been recognized every year since the category was introduced, reflecting a proven track record of helping organizations scale their training capabilities through flexible L&D staff augmentation This recognition highlights TTA’s role in delivering trusted learning and development talent that seamlessly extends and strengthens organizations’ internal teams. With more than 30 years of experience, TTA supports clients across the full spectrum of L&D needs, from instructional design and content development to learning strategy and large-scale system implementation training “Being named a Top Staffing and Temporary Resources company celebrates the partnerships we’ve built over three decades,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “This milestone is a credit to our incredible L&D talent network and the clients who trust us to extend and strengthen their teams through flexible staff augmentation solutions. We remain focused on providing the right expertise at the right time to support their most important initiatives.”By combining deep expertise with a flexible talent model, TTA enables organizations to scale quickly and maintain continuity. With TTA Connect, the company’s AI-enabled platform, clients get direct access to vetted L&D experts, making it easier to fill capability gaps and keep projects on track without the usual hiring friction.Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, develops its annual Top 20 report to highlight providers that demonstrate strong capabilities, innovation, and influence in the training marketplace.Companies selected for the 2026 Top Staffing and Temporary Resources list were evaluated based on:• Scope and quality of staffing roles and resources offered• Market presence, brand visibility, innovation and impact• Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships• Business performance and growth trajectory“We’re proud to announce our 2026 Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list, recognizing organizations that provide outstanding training support through staff augmentation,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry Inc. “These providers assist organizations in filling key L&D roles — from eLearning developers to virtual instructors — while supporting key areas such as content creation, curriculum design, learning technology administration, training delivery and program administration.”TTA continues to support organizations with scalable, end-to-end L&D solutions, helping teams adapt to evolving business priorities. By providing access to a highly vetted network of learning professionals, TTA enables organizations to move faster and deliver meaningful learning outcomes.About TTA:TTA is an award-winning, certified women-owned business and a global leader in learning and development talent and training solutions. With one of the largest networks of vetted L&D professionals in the industry, TTA helps organizations design, develop, and deliver impactful learning experiences that drive business results. To learn more, visit https://thetrainingassociates.com/ About Training Industry:Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. To learn more, visit: https://trainingindustry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.