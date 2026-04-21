BookBud.ai Relaunches with Enhanced AI Book Creation and Integrated Global Distribution

Platform pioneers streamlined author workflow from outline to worldwide ebook distribution through selfpublishing.pro partnership

Platform pioneers streamlined author workflow from outline to worldwide ebook distribution through selfpublishing.pro partnership

Authors told us they wanted AI to handle the heavy lifting of drafting but needed to stay in the driver's seat for structure and voice.” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC today announced the complete relaunch of https://www.bookbud.ai , one of the earliest platforms to enable authors to create full-length books using artificial intelligence. The redesigned service introduces granular user control over the writing process, upgraded AI models for higher-quality output, integrated cover design generation, and direct distribution to global retailers through a partnership with https://www selfpublishing.pro . The platform serves both fiction and nonfiction authors who want to accelerate manuscript development without sacrificing editorial oversight.BookBud.ai originally launched as an experimental tool for AI-assisted book creation when large language models first became accessible to consumer applications. The relaunch addresses feedback from early users who needed more control over structure, pacing, and style while maintaining the speed advantages of machine-generated drafts. Authors working on genre fiction, business books, memoirs, and educational content have used the platform to move from concept to publishable manuscript in days rather than months. The new version targets independent authors, content entrepreneurs, and small publishers who lack the budget for ghostwriters or developmental editors but require professional-grade output.The relaunched platform centers on a multi-stage workflow accessible through a browser-based interface at https://www.bookbud.ai . Users begin by defining their project parameters in a setup wizard that captures title, author name, topic, target audience, tone, language, and desired length. An optional AI idea generator helps authors refine concepts before committing to an outline. Once parameters are set, the system generates a hierarchical chapter and section structure that users can edit, reorder, indent, delete, or extend manually. Authors retain full control over the outline before any prose is generated. The section-by-section generation model allows users to review and refine each chapter individually or trigger a full-book draft in a single operation. All content appears in a built-in rich-text editor based on the Quill framework, enabling inline formatting, revision, and manual rewriting without switching applications.The relaunch incorporates upgraded AI models selected for coherence, stylistic consistency, and factual accuracy across long-form content. The platform uses different model configurations for fiction and nonfiction to optimize narrative flow in novels versus clarity and structure in instructional or business writing. Cover design generation has been added as a core feature; users enter a prompt describing visual style, genre cues, and mood, and the system produces a print-ready cover image. Authors can regenerate covers with revised prompts or upload custom artwork. Optional per-section image generation supports illustrated children's books, technical manuals, and visual nonfiction. Export formats include EPUB, DOCX, and PDF, with a single-click ZIP download that bundles all formats plus cover and metadata files.The integration with selfpublishing.pro distinguishes BookBud.ai from standalone AI writing tools that end at manuscript export. Authors can prepare distribution metadata and export files directly from the BookBud.ai project editor, then submit to selfpublishing.pro's retail network with a single API call. The partnership enables distribution to Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, Kobo, and additional retailers without requiring authors to manage separate accounts or conversion workflows. Pricing, rights territories, and publication dates are configured within the BookBud.ai interface and passed to the distribution system automatically. This end-to-end pipeline reduces the technical barrier for first-time self-publishers and eliminates the need for third-party aggregator services."Authors told us they wanted AI to handle the heavy lifting of drafting but needed to stay in the driver's seat for structure and voice," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC. "This relaunch gives them both speed and control, and the selfpublishing.pro integration means they can go from idea to retail availability without leaving the platform."The platform operates on a credit-based system where each AI operation—outline generation, section drafting, cover creation—consumes a defined number of credits. New users receive 25,000 free credits at registration with no credit card required, enough to generate a short book or test the full workflow. Three subscription tiers provide monthly credit allocations: Starter at $19.95 per month with 500,000 credits, Publisher Basic at $39.95 per month with 1,200,000 credits, and Pro at $79.95 per month with 3,000,000 credits. Annual billing discounts are available for each tier. Subscribers to selfpublishing.pro who hold an active AuthorPass benefit automatically receive Starter-level access to BookBud.ai as part of their membership. Users can upgrade, downgrade, or cancel subscriptions from the account dashboard; downgrades and cancellations take effect at the end of the current billing period, and a 30-day grace period applies if payment fails.The relaunch supports both English and multiple additional languages for content generation, allowing international authors to create books in their native language without translation overhead. The platform includes a searchable project dashboard where users can manage multiple books simultaneously, a feature designed for serial authors and content studios producing high-volume catalogs. A credit usage history page provides transparency into how credits are consumed across projects, helping users optimize their workflows and subscription tiers. The system also accommodates users who participated in a StackSocial promotional deal by offering a redemption page where promo codes unlock large credit bundles.BookBud.ai positions the relaunch as part of a broader strategy to lower barriers for independent publishing while maintaining quality standards that meet retailer requirements. The company plans to expand the feature set with collaborative editing tools for co-authors and editors, advanced style customization options that let users train the AI on sample chapters, and deeper analytics on reader engagement for distributed titles. The platform also intends to introduce genre-specific templates for romance, thriller, business, and self-help categories, pre-configured with structural best practices and pacing guidelines. Future updates will include audiobook script formatting and integration with text-to-speech services for authors targeting the spoken-word market.The relaunched platform is available immediately at https://www.bookbud.ai . New users can register with an email and password or via Google OAuth and begin using the free credit allocation within minutes. Subscription checkout is handled through Stripe, and all exports are delivered as instant downloads without watermarking or format restrictions. The platform does not require software installation and runs entirely in modern web browsers on desktop and tablet devices.About BookBud.ai: https://www.bookbud.ai is a subscription-based AI writing platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC that enables authors to create fiction and nonfiction books and export publish-ready ebook files. The service combines AI-assisted drafting with manual editing tools and integrates global ebook distribution through a partnership with selfpublishing.pro. BookBud.ai serves independent authors, content creators, and small publishers seeking to accelerate manuscript development while retaining creative control. The platform offers tiered subscription plans with monthly credit allocations and a free trial for new users.

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