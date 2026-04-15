Omni Healthcare CEO & MD Dr. Craig Deligdish Emphasize the Critical Importance of Annual Health Screenings

Dr. Craig Deligdish

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omni Healthcare , a leading multi-speciality physician group in Florida, is reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare and annual health screenings as a cornerstone of long-term wellness. Dr. Craig Deligdish , CEO of Omni Healthcare is championing the cause across Florida, urging individuals to prioritize annual wellness visits to detect serious conditions early and avoid preventable health risks.In the wake of shifting healthcare patterns during the last few years, medical professionals have noted a concerning trend: a delay in routine diagnostic screenings. Dr. Craig Deligdish, a board-certified internist, hematologist, medical oncologist with decades of experience in complex disease management, warns that these delays often result in late-stage diagnoses that could have been managed more effectively with early intervention.Preventive Care in Florida: Why Annual Screenings Matter?According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):- 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have at least one chronic disease- 4 in 10 adults have two or more chronic conditions- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States- Nearly 1 in 3 adults has high blood pressure, often without symptoms- Approximately 38 million Americans are living with diabetes, with many cases undiagnosedMany of these conditions can be identified early through routine annual health screenings. “Chronic illnesses often develop silently,” said Omni’s CEO, Dr. Craig Deligdish. “By the time symptoms appear, the condition may already be advanced. Annual health screenings allow us to identify risk factors early and intervene before they become serious or life-threatening.”Early Detection Improves Outcomes and Reduces CostsPreventive healthcare is not just cost-effective, it is potentially life-saving. Studies show that early diagnosis of diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and certain cancers significantly improves treatment outcomes and reduces long-term healthcare expenses.Routine annual screenings typically include blood pressure and cardiovascular risk assessments, cholesterol and lipid profile testing, blood glucose and diabetes screening, cancer screenings based on age and risk factors, BMI and metabolic health evaluation, and lifestyle and preventive risk counselling.These tests are the cornerstone of personalized preventive care plans designed to support long-term health.Florida Communities Face Rising Health RisksFlorida’s aging population and growing rates of lifestyle-related conditions make preventive healthcare more critical than ever. Delays in routine medical visits over recent years have also increased the likelihood of undiagnosed conditions.“Prevention is proactive medicine,” added Dr. Deligdish. “Annual health screenings empower patients to take control of their health, make informed decisions, and maintain a higher quality of life.”Omni Healthcare’s Commitment to Preventive MedicineOmni Healthcare remains committed to delivering comprehensive primary care and preventive health services across its network of providers. This philosophy has allowed them to expand throughout Brevard County, FL. across multiple locations. The group delivers medical care in settings as diverse as physician’s offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities and even the patient’s home. By promoting annual health screenings, the organization aims to strengthen community wellness, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and improve long-term patient outcomes.Residents are encouraged to schedule their annual health screening and consult with their healthcare provider about recommended evaluations based on their age, medical history, and lifestyle factors.

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