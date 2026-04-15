GERÓNIMO RAUCH WILL MAKE HISTORY AT THE RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL AND THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Argentine artist Gerónimo Rauch, who is celebrating his "26 Years on Stage" concert series and his return as Jean Valjean for the World Grand Finale of Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular in London and New York.

Celebrating his career in Madrid and BA, he’ll make history as Jean Valjean at London’s Royal Albert Hall and NY’s Radio City—the ultimate dream of his career.

MADRID, SPAIN, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “26 Years on Stage”: A Journey Through His Career

As part of his own celebration, Gerónimo Rauch will offer a series of intimate and spectacular concerts that will traverse his most representative moments, from his major theatrical roles to his solo repertoire.

The confirmed dates include:

- Madrid: Teatro Calderón – September 28

- Buenos Aires: Teatro Gran Rex – December 10

Coming Soon: "26 Years on Stage" shows will also be held in London and Barcelona, with dates and venues to be confirmed soon.

These cities are fundamental to his trajectory: Buenos Aires as his starting point and Madrid as the capital where he consolidated his European projection.

The Return of the Legendary Jean Valjean: Toward the World Grand Finale

Gerónimo Rauch is not only commemorating his 26 years on stage with his special show “26 Years on Stage,” but has also been officially announced as one of the protagonists of the Grand Finale of the world tour Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular.

Rauch will reprise the iconic role of Jean Valjean—a role he has already performed with great success in the West End and Madrid —for the most prestigious stops of this historic production in venues that are living legends of entertainment:

- London (Royal Albert Hall): Gerónimo will bring his voice to the most emblematic stage in the United Kingdom, the same one that hosted the legendary 10th-anniversary concert of the musical.

- New York (Radio City Music Hall): The artist will conquer the "Showplace of the Nation," one of the few musicals in history to be presented on this majestic New York stage. He will record his name in the heart of Manhattan, following in the footsteps of the greatest stars on the planet.

- Dublin (3Arena) and Birmingham (Utilita Arena): Two of the most imposing venues in Ireland and the United Kingdom, where the production will be presented on a scale never before seen.

"Performing at the Royal Albert Hall and at the Radio City Music Hall is, literally, fulfilling a dream that seemed unreachable when I started 26 years ago. Being part of this Grand Finale of Les Misérables on stages where music history has been written is the greatest gift this career could give me. I am deeply moved to be able to share my Jean Valjean with the audience in these magical places," comments the artist.



A Global Artist at His Best

With a career connecting Argentina, Spain, and the United Kingdom, Gerónimo Rauch has achieved the exceptional milestone of performing lead roles in both Spanish and English on the world's most demanding stages.

His participation in the Les Misérables tour, which celebrates the musical's 40th anniversary, places him alongside other international stars such as Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly. The production, designed for large arenas, has already sold 1.5 million tickets across 30 cities.

His show "26 Years on Stage" and his return to major world stages as Jean Valjean celebrate a successful journey and project the future of an artist who continues to conquer new audiences on every stage.

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