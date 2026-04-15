Buzz Leer to Co-Host Sold-Out Vertical Drama Love Fan Awards with Breakout Star Molly Anderson

Podcast Show Buzz Leer and Molly Anderson

Presented by FlareFlow, the April 23 event at El Portal Theatre highlights the explosive rise of vertical storytelling

Vertical storytelling has created an incredibly passionate audience around the world. I’m thrilled to be part of a night that celebrates that energy and the people behind it” — Molly Anderson Vertical Drama Star

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vertical Buzz host and creator Buzz Leer is set to co-host the Vertical Drama Love Fan Awards, presented by FlareFlow, on April 23 alongside breakout vertical drama star Molly Anderson.

The sold-out event, taking place at the iconic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood, will bring together top creators, performers, and fans from across the rapidly expanding vertical content space.

As vertical storytelling continues its global surge, the fan-driven awards show will spotlight the viral hits, breakout talent, and creative forces redefining mobile-first entertainment.

Leer has quickly established himself as a leading voice in the space through The Vertical Buzz, a premium podcast dedicated to the creators and trends shaping the vertical content boom. Anderson, known for her standout performances across multiple hit vertical dramas, has become one of the genre’s most recognizable and influential rising stars.

“This space is moving fast—and it’s electric,” said Leer. “The Vertical Drama Love Fan Awards are about celebrating the creators and fans who are building something truly special in real time.”

“Vertical storytelling has created an incredibly passionate audience around the world,” added Anderson. “I’m thrilled to be part of a night that celebrates that energy and the people behind it.”

The Vertical Drama Love Fan Awards, presented by FlareFlow, underscore the growing cultural and commercial impact of short-form, mobile-driven storytelling. From viral sensations to breakout performers, the event captures the momentum of one of entertainment’s fastest-growing formats.

With Leer’s industry insight and Anderson’s star power, the hosting duo is set to deliver a high-energy, fan-first celebration reflective of the excitement fueling the vertical revolution.

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