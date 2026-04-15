ProInfoNet Launches AI Assessment & Strategy Services to Help Healthcare Organizations Manage Unseen AI Risk

New offering gives healthcare leaders a structured path to identify, govern, and scale AI already embedded across systems and workflows.

What we’re hearing from healthcare leaders is that AI is already embedded across systems and workflows, just without a clear view of where or how it’s being used.” — Jeff Rogers, Vice President at ProInfoNet

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProInfoNet has launched a new AI Assessment & Strategy service offering to help healthcare organizations identify, govern, and scale artificial intelligence already embedded across their systems and workflows.Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into healthcare operations, often without formal oversight or clear ownership. From electronic health records to billing platforms and staff-adopted tools, AI capabilities are shaping day-to-day operations in ways many organizations cannot fully see or manage.To address this challenge, ProInfoNet’s new offering provides a structured approach to uncover where AI is currently in use, evaluate associated risks, and identify practical opportunities for responsible adoption.“What we’re hearing from healthcare leaders is that AI isn’t just something they’re planning for down the road. It’s already embedded across systems and workflows, just without a clear view of where or how it’s being used,” said Jeff Rogers, Vice President at ProInfoNet. “That creates real challenges around oversight but also opens the door for more intentional use if it’s approached the right way.”The new service offering is structured to support organizations at different stages of AI adoption:• Rapid AI Assessment: A fixed-scope engagement that maps existing AI usage, identifies governance gaps, and highlights practical opportunities• AI Roadmap & Pilot Implementation Management: Support executing the 90-day action plan and 12–18 month roadmap developed during the assessment, with guidance through early-stage implementation• Managed AI Governance & Oversight: Ongoing support to maintain policies and adapt oversight as AI use continues to evolve“Understanding where AI is being used is only the starting point,” said Jon Leslie, Director of Consulting at ProInfoNet. “From there, organizations need a clear path to prioritize opportunities, address risk, and begin implementing changes in a way that’s manageable and aligned with their goals.”This new offering reflects ProInfoNet’s broader focus on helping organizations bring structure and visibility to complex technology environments. It builds on more than three decades of experience supporting over 2,750 healthcare sites nationwide and is designed to help organizations move from fragmented AI adoption to a more coordinated and governed approach.About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. Whether you need assistance optimizing IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or preparing for future growth, our team is committed to delivering strategic solutions that make an impact. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

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