Influential Women Showcases Adrienne Baytops Paul: Founder, CEO, and Education Leader at Impact Florida

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Educator and Lifelong Learner Driving Equitable Learning, Teacher Development, and Student SuccessUpper Marlboro, Maryland – Adrienne Baytops Paul is a distinguished educator, instructional coach, and consultant, recognized for her expertise in K-8 mathematics education and her commitment to fostering equitable and engaging learning environments. As the Founder and CEO of Solution Spaces LLC, she partners with schools and organizations across the country to elevate student voice, strengthen teacher practice, and implement research-based strategies that transform mathematics instruction. Adrienne also serves as Assistant Director of Solving With Students at Impact Florida, where she coaches 36 high school math teachers and develops professional development programs designed to improve secondary mathematics instruction and student outcomes.With over 25 years of experience in both private and public school settings, Adrienne is known for her dynamic approach to teaching and leadership. Through Solution Spaces, she consults directly with schools, providing tailored guidance that is relevant, actionable, and informed by years of classroom experience. In the first year of her consulting business, she secured four contracts and delivered instruction, leadership, and content support for teachers, leaders, schools, and organizations nationwide.In the past year, Adrienne’s firm has provided:Research on Black students’ experiences in mathematics classroomsInstruction for middle and high school teachers on elevating student voice through intentional curricular adjustmentsLesson internalization and curriculum alignment supportTraining on rigor and interpreting the math Common Core State Standards (CCSS)Guidance and facilitation of Professional Learning Communities (PLCs)Classroom observations and learning walksPeer review for the Journal of Academic AcademicsAdvising for online K-8 math academiesAdrienne is also a successful Building Thinking Classrooms practitioner, having de-tracked pre-algebra to create inclusive and engaging learning experiences. She serves on the Mathematics Specialist Leader Advisory Board at George Mason University, extending her influence in instructional leadership and supporting educators in delivering high-quality mathematics instruction.Her academic accomplishments include a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and Literature from the University of Chicago, a Master’s in the Teaching of English from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Master’s in Education Leadership with a specialization in Mathematics from George Mason University. Adrienne’s professional philosophy centers on collaboration, student engagement, and equity, guiding her work in consulting, instructional coaching, and professional development.Known for her warm and energetic disposition, Adrienne fosters learning environments where students thrive and coaching partnerships in which educators feel supported and empowered. Unlike larger firms that may offer generic solutions, Adrienne’s personal expertise and hands-on experience ensure that schools receive support that is curated, effective, and transformative. She continues to teach in classrooms nearly every summer, maintaining close ties to student learning and instructional practice.Adrienne attributes her professional success to her faith, emphasizing that listening to and trusting in God has guided her decisions and actions. She shares that whenever she has been called to take a leap of faith, she has done so with confidence, trusting that God would support her—and He always has.Reflecting on the guidance she has received throughout her career, Adrienne cites several influential mentors: “Keep on keepin’ on,” from her grandmother Mildred S. Lawson; the importance of pausing, grounding, and resetting to return stronger, from her mother Dr. Joy L. Davis; the value of finishing one task before starting another, advised by Kevin Brown; and the professional lesson from Rick Columbo that healthy debate within a team is necessary for growth and collaboration.The core values that drive Adrienne in her personal and professional life include honesty, accountability, and a commitment to excellence. She approaches every task with dedication and persistence, takes full responsibility for her actions, and brings genuine enthusiasm to all she undertakes. These principles guide her decisions, strengthen her relationships, and continually motivate her to achieve high standards.Through her leadership at Impact Florida and Solution Spaces LLC, Adrienne Baytops Paul continues to advance innovation, equity, and excellence in mathematics education, shaping both educators and students to reach their full potential.Learn More about Adrienne Baytops Paul:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/adrienne-paul or through her website, https://www.solutionspaces.online/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.