Celebrate 250 Years with 250 Celebrations 'Bingo,' a fun, flexible way to explore Pennsylvania's parks and forests

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania’s outdoors have shaped our stories for 250 years and to celebrate this milestone, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is inviting the public to take part in 250 Celebrations ‘Bingo’—a fun, flexible way to explore parks and forests, learn local history, give back, and share personal stories. The virtual Bingo game is part of the PPFFs larger initiative, 250 Years of Freedom to Explore: Expanding Access for All.

“From iconic places to shared traditions, this virtual ‘bingo’ game highlights the landscapes and stories of Pennsylvania—inviting everyone to celebrate America’s 250th in a fresh, engaging way,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “We wanted to make it easy for anyone, anywhere to participate in the celebration of our shared spaces and discover meaningful connections to our public lands and the history found there.”

Participants complete activities at their own pace and submit their progress through a simple online form for recognition. The program is designed to be inclusive and accessible, with options for participation both at home and outdoors.

How It Works

1. Download the 250 Celebrations ‘Bingo’ card from the PA Parks and Forests Foundation’s website

2. Complete activities throughout the year—big or small

3. Submit progress anytime using our online form

4. Share photos or stories to inspire others to join the fun (optional)

Rolling participation is open all year. Submissions received by October 31, 2026 will be included in year-end celebration.

Why Participate

• Discover new places, programs, and stories

• Support conservation and accessibility

• Be part of a statewide community celebrating 250 years of outdoor heritage

• Get recognized as a 250 Celebrations Champion

Recognition & Rewards

Participants may be:

• Featured on PPFF’s website or social media

• Highlighted in the PPFF newsletter

• Included in monthly spotlights and drawings

• Recognized in the year-end celebration

Recognition is always optional—and photos or stories are never required.

Get Started:

Download a copy of the playing card at: https://paparksandforests.org/ourwork/stewardship/celebrate-250/

To submit updates on your progress and to win prizes, visit:

https://ppff.online/play-celebrate250-bingo

“We look forward to celebrating our cultural and natural heritage through this fun and easy game,” says Mowery.

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