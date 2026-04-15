CB/I Digital COO Mike Le to Discuss the Future of AI in Marketing on Growave Podcast

Conversation with Host Joe Fox to Explore How Agencies Can Adapt and Thrive in an AI-Driven Landscape

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB/I Digital, a leading performance marketing agency known for its cutting-edge approach to artificial intelligence and deep analytical methodology to generate significant Ecommerce growth for brands, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Mike Le will be featured on the Growave Podcast, hosted by Joe Fox, a platform spotlighting innovation in ecommerce and digital marketing.

In the upcoming episode, Le will share insights on how digital agencies can evolve in response to rapid advancements in AI, offering a forward-looking perspective on how teams, workflows, and strategies must adapt to AI reality to remain competitive. The discussion will focus on practical applications of AI within agency environments, as well as the broader implications for the future of digital marketing.

CB/I Digital has established itself as a forward-thinking, award-winning agency, earning recognition across leading industry programs. Most notably, the agency received the US Search Award for Best Use of AI in a Client Campaign in 2025, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in AI-driven marketing innovation.

This recognition was driven in part by CB/I Digital’s work with First Citizens Bank, where the agency developed a fully agentic AI workflow to transform the bank’s search strategy. Besides US CBI Digital also received 15+ awards and recognitions in the last 3 years including Inc. 5000, US Search Awards, Vega Awards 2023, and Stevie Awards 2022.

CB/I applies an AI first mindset to change how a digital agency operates, building AI apps and automated workflows across all lines of services including AI search & SEO, Paid Marketing, Email/SMS, Conversion Optimization, and Cloud Platform Development. This results in significant gains in visibility and efficiency that enable our clients to outperform major competitors in a highly competitive digital landscape.

“Our focus is on helping organizations not just adopt AI, but fundamentally rethink how they operate,” said Mike Le, Chief Operating Officer at CB/I Digital. “This conversation with Joe Fox is an opportunity to share how agencies can embrace this shift—building smarter systems, moving faster, and delivering better outcomes for clients.”

Listeners of the Growave Podcast can expect a thoughtful discussion on the evolution of agency models, the role of automation and agentic AI, and actionable insights for navigating an increasingly intelligent digital ecosystem. You can find a link to the show notes here, and listen on Spotify, YouTube, or Apple Podcasts.

About CB/I Digital

CB/I Digital is a performance marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid media, and advanced AI-driven solutions. Recognized for its innovative AI approach and award-winning work, the agency partners with leading brands such as First Citizens Bank, Rainbow Shop, Melinda Maria or LMVH brands to drive measurable growth and sustained competitive advantage.

About Growave

Growave.io is an all-in-one marketing retention platform for Shopify brands that drives customer loyalty, referrals, and trust through integrated tools. It helps brands increase repeat purchases by roughly 72% and boost sales through loyalty programs, rewards, reviews, Wishlists, and Instagram user-generated content (UGC), all under one roof

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