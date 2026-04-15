PQT Health and Serene Intelligence Announce Strategic Partnership to bring AI-Powered Prior Authorization to Dyvine EHR®

Integration will deliver fully autonomous prior authorization workflows and intelligent appeals & denials management directly within the Dyvine EHR® platform.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PQT Health, Inc., the developer of Dyvine EHR®, today announced a strategic partnership with Serene Intelligence Inc., a leading provider of AI-driven revenue cycle solutions, to integrate Serene's AI prior authorizations and AI appeals & denials capabilities directly into the Dyvine EHR® platform. The collaboration marks a significant step forward in PQT Health's mission to equip rural and underserved healthcare providers with enterprise-grade technology and will give Dyvine EHR® users access to a first-of-its-kind agentic revenue cycle management (RCM) and agentic prior authorization experience.

The integration will enable Dyvine EHR® to autonomously initiate, track, and manage prior authorization requests and insurance appeals on behalf of providers, dramatically reducing administrative burden, accelerating reimbursement cycles, and minimizing claim denials. By embedding Serene Intelligence's AI computer-use engine natively within the Dyvine workflow, practitioners will no longer need to navigate separate portals or rely on manual processes that consume valuable clinical time. “When we designed Dyvine, our number one goal was to create a platform that accelerates the provider in all areas. Serene supercharges this goal,” says Christopher Parker, CEO & Co-Founder, PQT Health, Inc. “Automation of not only common tasks but complex ones is the new benchmark for EHR’s”.

Addressing a Critical Pain Point in Rural Healthcare

Prior authorization delays and claim denials remain among the most disruptive challenges facing independent practices and rural hospitals. For rural providers, who often operate with lean administrative staff and limited financial reserves, a denied claim or a delayed authorization can directly impact patient access to care. The PQT Health and Serene Intelligence partnership is designed to address this systemic problem head-on by putting the power of intelligent automation at the fingertips of every Dyvine EHR® user. “Our mission at Serene is to build the infrastructure to eliminate the administrative friction that stands between providers and the reimbursements they’ve earned”, says Devan Flores, CEO & Co-Founder, Serene Intelligence Inc. “Partnering with PQT Health allows us to bring our prior authorization and appeals automation to the providers who need it the most: the independent practitioners and rural health systems who are doing extraordinary work with extraordinary constraints.”

The combined solution will leverage Dyvine EHR®'s existing AI-powered claims co-pilot, FHIR-compliant data infrastructure, and real-time financial dashboard alongside Serene Intelligence's purpose-built AI models for payer communications, authorization logic, and denial pattern recognition, creating a seamlessly unified, end-to-end agentic revenue cycle experience.

About the Integration

The Serene Intelligence integration within Dyvine EHR® will deliver:

● Agentic Prior Authorizations — AI-driven submission, follow-up, and status tracking of prior authorization requests directly from within the clinical encounter workflow.

● Agentic Appeals & Denials Management — Intelligent identification of denial patterns, automated generation of appeal documentation, and real-time payer response tracking.

● Unified Revenue Cycle Visibility — Full integration with Dyvine EHR®'s existing Financial Dashboard, providing administrators with a single pane of glass for claims, authorizations, and reimbursement performance.

● Reduced Administrative Overhead — Designed to operate autonomously, reducing the need for dedicated billing staff and enabling smaller practices to operate with the efficiency of a large health system.

The integration is planned to be available to Dyvine EHR® subscribers soon. Additional details on availability and rollout timelines will be announced in the coming months.

About PQT Health, Inc.

PQT Health, Inc. is a health technology company dedicated to modernizing care delivery in rural and underserved communities. Its flagship platform, Dyvine EHR®, is an AI-powered, HIPAA-compliant electronic health records system accessible via all modern browsers and supported by the My Life 360™ patient mobile application. Built on Microsoft Azure's FHIR-ready infrastructure, Dyvine EHR® delivers enterprise-grade clinical, financial, and telehealth capabilities to independent practitioners, small clinics, and community hospitals nationwide. Learn more at www.pqthealth.com.

About Serene Intelligence Inc.

Serene Intelligence Inc. is an AI-driven healthcare technology company building the infrastructure layer for healthcare portal automation. Their AI computer-use technology makes it easy to automate any payer portal task, including prior authorizations and appeals & denials management. Serene's platform is purpose-built to reduce administrative burden, accelerate reimbursements, and empower healthcare providers to reclaim time and revenue lost to complex payer processes. Learn more at www.chooseserene.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.