Influential Women Recognizes Maxine Bryant, Ph.D, for Leadership in Education, Black History, and Community Empowerment

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, Author, and Mentor Champions Accurate History, Leadership Development, and Personal GrowthDr. Maxine Bryant, Ph.D., is a distinguished educator, author, and mentor, recognized for her steadfast commitment to accurate Black history, leadership development, and self-enhancement. As the Founder of GriotSpeaks, she develops dynamic curricula and programs that celebrate Black culture, honor heritage, and ensure historical truths are shared with clarity and purpose. Her work as a keynote speaker and master trainer reflects a lifelong dedication to empowering individuals—particularly women and those reintegrating into society after incarceration—to realize their full potential.With a career spanning decades, Dr. Bryant has made notable contributions in both education and community advocacy. She is the Owner of Bryant Educational Seminars & Training (B.E.S.T Global Enterprise LLC), which provides strategic training in diversity, cultural awareness, staff development, and offender reintegration. Through the B.E.S.T. flagship program, GriotSpeaks, and her published works—including I Want My Groove Back!… God’s Way, Truth Be Told, and Finding Peoples—she has consistently amplified voices and stories that inform, inspire, and enlighten audiences.Dr. Bryant’s academic achievements, including a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Walden University and a Master’s in Criminal Justice from Saginaw State University, underpin her professional expertise and thought leadership. Her certification in Human Rights Education further demonstrates her commitment to justice, equity, and lifelong learning.She attributes her professional success to perseverance, emphasizing her ability to remain focused, overcome challenges, and consistently push forward toward her goals. Reflecting on her career, Dr. Bryant shares that the best advice she has received is to never settle for the surface and always keep digging. She also stresses the importance of not letting fear—whether of life or failure—hold her back from pursuing new opportunities.For young women entering her field, Dr. Bryant advises embracing challenges and taking risks with confidence and determination. She encourages emerging professionals not to allow fear to hinder growth, noting that true progress often comes from stepping beyond comfort zones.Dr. Bryant acknowledges both challenges and opportunities in her work. Among her most significant challenges are overcoming low self-esteem and self-doubt, compounded by the profound personal loss of her daughter. She transformed personal experience into purpose, notably through creating the GriotSpeaks brand. The griot in West Africa is the village history keeper and storyteller. Dr. Bryant channels stories of tragedy, trauma, and triumph into meaningful work that leaves a lasting impact.Dr. Bryant uses GriotSpeaks to develop interactive cultural learning tools, including the GriotSpeaks board game, that spark meaningful dialogue and community connection. Grounded in the African Sankofa Bird principle that teaches “It is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten”, she encourages others to “go back and fetch” what was lost. Additionally, GriotSpeaks is rooted in the African Proverb, “Until the lion tells its story, the hunter will always be the hero.” GriotSpeaks amplifies the lion’s voice—transforming learning into engaging, shared experiences rooted in reclaimed knowledge and lived perspective.At the core of Dr. Bryant’s professional and personal life is integrity. She prioritizes honesty, accountability, and authenticity in all that she does, ensuring her actions align with her principles and build trust with those she serves.Through her multifaceted work as an educator, mentor, and author, Dr. Maxine Bryant continues to shape the next generation of leaders while advancing a society that values truth, cultural literacy, and personal growth. Her commitment to education, empowerment, and community service solidifies her role as a transformative figure in her field and an inspiration to countless individuals.Learn More about Dr. Maxine Bryant:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maxine-bryant or through her website, https://drmaxinebryant.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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