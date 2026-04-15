EcoVerum Recognised as One of the World’s Top Impact Startups Through Change 100

Team EcoVerum at ChangeNOW Paris 2026 — the world's largest event for solutions for the planet, held at the Grand Palais, where EcoVerum was named one of the Change 100 most impactful startups to watch in 2026. EcoVerum named a Change 100 Winner by We Make Change — recognised as one of the Top Impact Startups To Watch in 2026, alongside partners including Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact and ChangeNOW. EcoVerum — decision intelligence platform for the agri-food sector, making regenerative performance visible, verifiable and financeable from farm to fork.

Change 100 highlights the top sustainability and social impact startups to watch in 2026 and EcoVerum is proud to be recognised as one of them.

The world’s challenges are only growing more urgent by the day, so we’re proud to be supporting EcoVerum and recognising them as one of the most innovative impact startups leading the way in 2026.” — James Sancto, CEO

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoVerum - Decision Intelligence for Agri-Food & Beverages, has been named one of the top 100 impact startups to watch in 2026 by Change 100 , a global campaign launched by the impact platform We Make Change and backed by major partners, including Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact and Techstars.Selected from hundreds of applicants worldwide, EcoVerum was recognised for its innovative approach to closing the measurement gap that sits beneath biodiversity loss, soil degradation, water pollution, greenwashing and farmer disadvantage — building the verified data infrastructure that makes ecological performance visible, financeable and rewarded by capital, policy and markets alike.Founded in 2023 by Founders Egle Karpauskaite, Nelson Sousa, Olivier Nipshagen and Alex Ritter the startup is making waves in the Food, Agri and Beverages Sector to improve the soil and water quality and restore the biodiversity.“We’re incredibly proud to be part of Change 100 and stand alongside such an inspiring group of innovators,” said Alex Ritter, Founder and CEO. “This recognition helps shine a light on our mission to think about a world tomorrow that’s better than today and will help us grow our impact with the support of a global community.”Change 100 was created to spotlight and accelerate the most innovative solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.“The world’s challenges are only growing more urgent by the day, so we’re proud to be supporting EcoVerum and recognising them as one of the most innovative impact startups leading the way in 2026.” said James Sancto, CEO of We Make Change, “Change 100 may have begun as a campaign last year, but it’s quickly becoming a movement to supercharge the sustainability and social impact solutions the world needs.”Winners of Change 100 will be connected with critical resources, programmes, and a global talent pool of 50,000+ remote volunteers, including industry experts from global companies like Standard Chartered Bank, PA Consulting, and Grundfos.The campaign was amplified by support from leading organisations including Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact, ChangeNOW, and Techstars.The 100 winning startups were announced at ChangeNOW in Paris on 30th March 2026, the largest event for solutions for the planet.Explore the full list of Change 100 winners: https://www.wemakechange.org/change100

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