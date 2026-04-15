Influential Women Features Tiana Mijatovic: HR Operations and Talent Leader at Community FoodBank NJ

HILLSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Executive Champions Employee Engagement, Organizational Effectiveness, and Community ImpactTiana Mijatovic, a strategic human resources leader with extensive experience across nonprofit, retail, healthcare, startup, and advertising sectors, is recognized for her innovative approach to HR and her dedication to employee and organizational success. Currently serving as Director of HR Operations, Talent & Culture at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Tiana combines integrity, compassion, and data-driven decision-making to strengthen employee engagement and drive operational excellence.With an MBA in Organization Management from New Jersey City University, Tiana has a proven ability to develop high-performing teams, implement effective processes, and cultivate a culture of collaboration and excellence. Over the course of her career, she has held a variety of HR leadership roles, including HR Director at Urban Arts Partnership and HR Manager at CheckedUp, where she focused on aligning people strategies with organizational objectives. She is widely recognized for her expertise in leadership coaching, performance metrics, conflict resolution, compliance, and cultural development.Tiana attributes much of her professional success to the guidance and support of her mentors, crediting their wisdom and encouragement with shaping her growth and perspective. Reflecting on her career, she shares that the best advice she has ever received is to always say “YES” to opportunities where she lacks experience, acknowledging that real growth occurs when stepping outside one’s comfort zone.For young women entering the human resources field, Tiana emphasizes that HR is not simply a supportive role—it is inherently strategic. She encourages emerging professionals to embrace the complexity of navigating gray areas, balance people, policy, and integrity, and use data to tell compelling stories. Understanding the business, speaking up when something conflicts with values or fairness, and trusting one’s instincts are essential skills for success in the field.Tiana identifies both challenges and opportunities in HR today. While navigating the impacts of the current administration presents challenges, she notes that artificial intelligence (AI) offers significant opportunities for those who know how to leverage it effectively to enhance decision-making, streamline processes, and improve the overall employee experience.At the core of Tiana’s professional and personal life are the values of compassion, accountability, and drive. She prioritizes genuine care for others, takes responsibility for her decisions, and maintains the ambition to continuously grow while making meaningful contributions in her work and community.Beyond her professional work, Tiana is deeply committed to community impact and service. She actively supports initiatives addressing food insecurity, literacy, and educational equity, reflecting her dedication to both people and purpose.Whether leading HR teams or championing volunteer programs, Tiana Mijatovic brings a heart-centered approach to her work, striving to create positive change for employees, communities, and the organizations she serves.Learn More about Tiana Mijatovic:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tiana-mijatovic Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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