The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services expands meal service to first responders at 130th Boston Marathon

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From planned events to unforeseen emergencies, The Salvation Army consistently delivers essential support to our communities.” — Dawn Brantley, Director, MEMA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) will expand its feeding capacity for the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, increasing its support for medical volunteers and first responders during one of the region’s largest public events. This year, the non-profit is prepared to provide 5,000 meals, beverages, and snacks—up from more than 3,000 in 2025—while its mobile feeding units, known as canteens, stand ready to deliver hundreds of additional meals and emergency services in the event of a race disruption.In line with its ongoing commitment to support local communities during times of need, The Salvation Army’s involvement in the Boston Marathon demonstrates the organization’s growing presence across the Commonwealth and its capacity to respond throughout the Eastern Territory. It also emphasizes The Salvation Army’s rapid response capabilities and dedication to serving emergency management partners through community events, in addition to those affected by emergencies or crises.“The Boston Marathon is one of the most meaningful events of the year for our Emergency Disaster Services teams,” said Emily Mew, Director of Emergency Disaster Services, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “We’re excited to bring together volunteers from across our region to serve alongside us. Through our presence in locations across the course, we are able to connect with thousands of individuals, offering our unwavering support in moments of celebration and emergency preparedness.”When the 30,000 participants from around the world get ready to run the 130th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20, more than 60 EDS volunteers and six Salvation Army canteens from across Massachusetts and Northern New England will be positioned strategically along the route as a sign of help, hope, and healing. The Boston Marathon, a global sporting event that draws an international crowd, is a prime opportunity for The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division to extend its support to the community.This year, volunteers and staff will play an increasingly pivotal role in supporting B.A.A. volunteers and first responders along the 26.2-mile route. Also this year, The Salvation Army’s new F-450 Chassis rapid response unit will be stationed at Cleveland Circle, expanding the organization’s capability to reach locations traditional canteens cannot.Working alongside the B.A.A., Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), and other agencies, The Salvation Army maintains a strong state of readiness to expand services during the event as conditions require. Since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, The Salvation Army’s footprint in emergency management and New England has grown substantially.“From planned events to unforeseen emergencies, The Salvation Army consistently delivers essential support to our communities. Their ability to mobilize quickly and provide care at scale makes them an invaluable partner in our preparedness and response efforts,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley.As one of the largest non-profit social service providers in the United States, The Salvation Army is committed to serving every zip code in the nation. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, emotional and spiritual care, plus clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good to help all of our neighbors during their greatest times of need.More information on how to volunteer or support The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services can be found at www.salvationarmyma.org/eds About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army helps more than 28 million people in nearly every zip code in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from substance abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at our more than 7,400 centers of operation around the country. In 2024, Forbes ranked The Salvation Army 6th in its list of America’s Top 100 Charities. And in 2021, The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked The Salvation Army 2nd on its list of “America’s Favorite Charities.” For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

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