Dr. Dayan Goodenowe to Host Inaugural Neuro Summit in Irvine, Bringing Physicians and Patients Together

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuroscientist and biochemical researcher Dr. Dayan Goodenowe will host the inaugural Dr. Goodenowe Neuro Summit on April 18, bringing together physicians, researchers, and members of the public for a full-day event focused on neurological health, recovery, and longevity.

The live event in Irvine, California, features a private physician-only training by Dr. Goodenowe on his advanced 3T NeuroMRI brain imaging technology, Ion Cyclotron BioMetrix blood biochemistry technology, and advanced NeuroRestore brain nutrition technology, followed by four public lectures on autism, traumatic brain injury / concussions, Alzheimer’s, and restorative and immortal brain health. A unique feature of the Neuro Summit is the blending of education and practice. Attendees will not just learn the science behind specific neurological diseases; they will have the opportunity to see case studies of restored health from Dr. Goodenowe and leading physicians in Dr. Goodenowe’s Elite Practitioner Network. These Elite doctors and Dr. Goodenowe will be available to answer questions.

For those who cannot attend in person, livestream access to the public lectures and discussions is available. For residents of Moose Jaw, SK, Canada, in-person livestream viewing is available at the Engage Café in the Town and Country Mall and at the Dr. Goodenowe Restorative Health Centre at 1350 Lakeview Road. Several thousand livestream attendees have already registered, and registrations for in-person attendance have surpassed initial ballroom capacity limits. Expanded access will be provided to accommodate in-person overflow.

The event will explore emerging scientific frameworks and clinical observations across a range of neurological conditions, including autism, concussion and traumatic brain injury (TBI), Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and the biology of healthy aging.

“This is about helping people understand what’s actually happening in the brain,” said Dr. Goodenowe. “Across conditions that appear very different on the surface, there are shared biochemical mechanisms that can be measured, studied, and addressed.”

The summit will include:

Physician-led clinical case studies and real-world patient observations

Educational sessions on neurological function and resilience

Discussions on concussion recovery, neurodevelopment, and cognitive decline

Presentations focused on aging, brain vitality, and long-term health

According to organizers, the overwhelming interest in the structure and format of the event reflects a growing demand from both clinicians and individuals seeking deeper understanding beyond symptom-based care.

“People are looking for answers when conventional pathways don’t fully explain what they’re experiencing,” Dr. Goodenowe said. “Our goal is to provide education, clarity, and a scientific framework people can engage with.”

The Neuro Summit is designed as a one-day, high-impact educational experience, with organizers noting plans to expand the model into additional cities.

“This is the beginning of a larger conversation around neurological health,” Dr. Goodenowe said. “One that connects research, clinical insight, and real-world outcomes.”

The Dr. Goodenowe Neuro Summit will take place Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Irvine, California, with both in-person and virtual attendance options available by visiting: https://drgoodenowe.com/the-dr-goodenowe-neuro-summit/

About Dr. Goodenowe

Dr. Goodenowe is a PhD neuroscientist, synthetic organic chemist, biochemist, inventor, industrialist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and healthcare innovator. He has built an integrated portfolio of research, technology, manufacturing, consumer product, and service companies. In addition, Dr. Goodenowe provides extensive education and training to health practitioners on the biochemical mechanisms of health and disease and restorative health protocols and technologies. More information is available at www.drgoodenowe.com

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