Herndon, VA Immigration Attorney Recognized With 2026 Elite Lawyer Award

Herndon, VA Immigration Lawyer

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC is proud to announce that Attorney Josue Ruiz has been named as a 2026 Elite Lawyer, an honor that speaks to the firm’s diligence, professionalism, and commitment to efficiently solving clients’ problems in immigration matters.

Attorney Ruiz practices immigration law for clients in all 50 states and U.S. territories, allowing Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC to serve people facing immigration concerns across a broad geographic reach. He graduated magna cum laude from The University of Puerto Rico School of Law in 2011 and is an active member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

In addition to his legal work, Attorney Ruiz brings significant leadership experience to his practice. Before founding his firm, he managed operations in a high-volume retail environment and oversaw teams of more than 100 employees. That experience continues to shape his approach as an attorney, strengthening his ability to lead, communicate effectively, and solve problems for clients facing high-stakes legal challenges.

The Elite Lawyer award is given to attorneys who stand out for their skill, experience, and commitment to client service. This recognition underscores Attorney Ruiz’s strong professional reputation and the dedicated work he does on behalf of individuals and families facing immigration issues.

About Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC

At Immigration Legal Advisors, PLLC, we help clients address a wide range of immigration law issues, including family-based visas, deportation defense, and green card revocation matters. With offices in Herndon, Virginia, Montgomery Village, Maryland, and Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, we represent clients locally and across the United States.

To learn more, visit our firm’s website at https://www.immigrationabogado.com/ or call 571-441-2233 to set up an initial consultation.

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