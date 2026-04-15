Jessica Jardine, Recognized by Influential Women, HR Professional and Benefits Consultant at International Paper

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Employee Empowerment, Innovative Benefits Solutions, and a Collaborative Workplace CultureJessica Jardine is a distinguished Human Resources Professional and Benefits Consultant at International Paper (IP). In her current role, she oversees comprehensive benefits programs for more than 35,000 hourly employees across the United States, ensuring access to competitive benefits that support families, health, and financial security.With over a decade of HR experience, Jessica has cultivated deep expertise in talent acquisition, training and development, and benefits administration. She partners closely with HR teams, Employee Relations, union leadership, and external vendors to align benefits strategy with organizational goals, consistently enhancing the employee experience while optimizing plan features and cost efficiencies.Jessica holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Human Resources and International Business from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and earned her MBA from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University while maintaining full-time employment. Her educational foundation has been instrumental in navigating the complex and evolving landscape of HR and employee benefits.Throughout her career at International Paper, Jessica has held multiple HR leadership roles, including managing global HR development programs and serving as an HR Manager. She has led initiatives in onboarding, workplace flexibility, recruiting, and rotational development for early-career HR professionals. Additionally, she has spearheaded recruitment and internship programs that have achieved notable conversion rates. Her work reflects a strong commitment to mentoring and developing the next generation of HR leaders while balancing strategic priorities with operational excellence.Jessica attributes her success to the foundational values instilled by her family and the guidance of mentors throughout her career. She credits her family’s support and encouragement, as well as the pivotal role of teachers, professors, managers, and senior leaders who provided stretch opportunities and trusted her abilities. This support enabled her to embrace challenges, develop confidence, and shape the accomplished professional she is today.The best career advice Jessica has received is to expect failure and not fear it. She believes that mistakes are an essential part of growth, and what matters most is how one recovers and moves forward. This mindset has empowered her to take risks, step outside her comfort zone, and approach challenges with confidence throughout her career.For young women entering the HR and benefits field, Jessica emphasizes believing in oneself and taking chances. She encourages emerging professionals to trust their abilities, seek mentorship, and embrace opportunities even before feeling fully “ready,” noting that growth often comes from stepping into the unknown.In today’s benefits landscape, Jessica identifies rising healthcare costs as one of the greatest challenges. Delivering high-quality, competitive programs requires innovative thinking, strategic planning, and creative problem-solving to balance costs with employee needs. At the same time, these challenges create opportunities to reimagine plan designs, improve communication strategies, and enhance the overall employee experience.At the core of Jessica’s professional and personal life are the values of family, service, and integrity. She views family as the foundation of her work ethic, service as the motivation behind helping others, and integrity as the standard guiding all interactions with employees, HR partners, and leaders. These principles shape her approach to employee support, foster meaningful relationships, and continue to guide her growth as both a benefits professional and an individual.Recognized as a 2026 Influential Woman, Jessica Jardine continues to lead with purpose, championing employee empowerment, innovative benefits solutions, and a collaborative, growth-oriented culture that positively impacts employees and the broader organization.Learn More about Jessica Jardine:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jessica-Jardine Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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