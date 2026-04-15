ancora Software and Unimarket Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Advanced AP Automation

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora and Unimarket combine technologies to reduce manual processing, improve accuracy, and accelerate procure-to-pay workflows.

Unimarket has built a strong reputation for delivering modern procurement solutions to organizations around the world.” — Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable automation solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Unimarket, a global, award-winning provider of Source-to-Pay SaaS solutions.Through this partnership, Unimarket will offer ancora’s advanced AI-driven invoice automation technology as part of its procurement ecosystem, helping organizations further streamline their procure-to-pay operations. Unimarket’s procurement platform is widely used by organizations across higher education, healthcare, government, research institutions, and enterprise organizations, and serves customers across key geographic markets including North America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The platform enables finance and procurement teams to digitize purchasing processes, improve supplier collaboration, and gain greater visibility and control over organizational spending.Unimarket is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm that invests in high-growth software and technology-enabled businesses worldwide. Accel-KKR’s investment supports Unimarket’s continued global expansion and product innovation within the procurement and spend management market.As part of the collaboration, Unimarket will offer and support ancora’s Intelligent Document Processing platform alongside ancoraFlow™, ancora’s end-to-end Accounts Payable automation and workflow solution. The integration will enable organizations to automatically capture, classify, and extract invoice data, route invoices through automated approval workflows, and seamlessly deliver validated financial data into downstream procurement and ERP systems.Together, the combined solution will provide customers with a powerful procure-to-pay automation platform that significantly reduces manual processing, improves invoice accuracy, accelerates approvals, and delivers greater financial visibility and control.“Unimarket has built a strong reputation for delivering modern procurement solutions to organizations around the world,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software, Inc. “By partnering with Unimarket, we can extend the reach of our advanced document automation and AP workflow technology to a broader global audience. We are especially excited that Unimarket will also offer ancoraFlow, allowing customers to benefit from a fully integrated end-to-end AP automation solution.”“Organizations today are looking for ways to eliminate manual invoice processing and improve efficiency across their finance operations,” said Phillip Kenney, CEO at Unimarket. “Our partnership with ancora Software further establishes Unimarket's ethos to provide our customers clarity, control and impact on their procurement and spend management. It enables us to provide our partners with powerful AI-driven invoice capture and AP workflow automation that complements the Unimarket procurement platform. The time and costs associated with manual invoice processing will be greatly reduced, driving real value for our customers.”ancora’s platform leverages patented machine learning technology to automatically capture header and line-item data from invoices without templates or pre-training, allowing organizations to achieve high levels of automation while reducing implementation time. When combined with ancoraFlow, customers gain a comprehensive solution that supports invoice routing, approvals, exception handling, GL coding, matching, fraud detection, and full audit tracking.The joint solution is designed to help finance teams reduce manual effort, accelerate invoice processing cycles, and improve overall operational efficiency while maintaining strong governance and compliance.About ancora Software, Inc.ancora Software, Inc. is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing and data capture solutions that automate the extraction and processing of business documents. Leveraging patented machine learning technology and advanced AI capabilities, ancora’s platform enables organizations to automatically capture complex data from invoices and other business documents with high accuracy and minimal manual intervention. ancora’s solutions integrate seamlessly with leading ERP, procurement, and workflow platforms and are trusted by nearly 2,000 customers worldwide to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate digital transformation.Learn more at www.ancorasoftware.com About UnimarketUnimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices.To schedule a demo of Unimarket’s Source-to-Pay suite of software products, visit Unimarket.com.

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