HairHunt App Launches Major Update: 360° Hairstyle Preview, AI Style Match, and Expanded Hair Color Try-On Library

360 hairstyle view

The AI hairstyle try-on app trusted by 320,000+ users introduces its biggest feature drop yet — and the first try-on is free

USA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HairHunt, the ai hairstyle app by The Right Hairstyles, today announced a significant product update bringing three major new features to its iOS and Android platforms: a 360-degree video hairstyle preview, an AI-powered personalized style finder, and an expanded hair color library for virtual try-ons. The update is now live on both the App Store and Google Play See Every Angle Before You Commit: 360° Video PreviewHairHunt's new 360-degree video preview allows users to see any hairstyle from every angle — not just a static front-facing photo. For the first time, users can rotate the view and examine how a cut falls around the face, behind the ears, and at the nape of the neck before making any decisions at the salon."One of the most common regrets after a haircut is not knowing how it would look from the back or sides," said Nikki Goddard, Certified Hairstylist and Editor at The Right Hairstyles. "The 360° preview eliminates that blind spot entirely."Your Personal AI Stylist: AI Style MatchFinding a flattering hairstyle out of hundreds of options can be overwhelming. HairHunt's new AI Style Match feature solves that by generating a personalized shortlist of the most flattering hairstyles for each user — selected through a combination of quiz inputs and AI analysis tailored to their facial features and individual preferences.Instead of browsing blindly, users answer a short quiz during onboarding and receive a curated set of styles matched specifically to them. The quiz-based recommendation engine takes the guesswork out of the search and gives users a confident, data-backed starting point for their style journey."We wanted users to open the app and immediately feel like it understands them," said Nikki Goddard, certified hairstylist and editor at The Right Hairstyles. "AI Style Match turns a library of 100+ hairstyles into a personalized edit of the ones most likely to look great on you, specifically."More Colors to Explore: Expanded Try-On PaletteHairHunt has significantly expanded its hair color library, giving users more shades and tones to experiment with virtually. In addition to existing options like Classic Blonde, Burgundy, Copper, Ash Blonde, Platinum Blonde, Strawberry Blonde, and more, the update introduces new color variations that reflect current trends in hair color — from dimensional balayage-inspired tones to bold creative shades.All color try-ons are applied together with hairstyle selections, giving users a realistic, combined preview of both cut and color simultaneously.Try It Free — No Commitment RequiredNew users can experience HairHunt's full AI try-on technology with one complimentary high-quality hairstyle generation at no cost. The free try-on requires no purchase and delivers the same result quality as paid packages — giving users a real sense of the technology before deciding to explore further.About HairHunt & The Right HairstylesHairHunt is the mobile app from The Right Hairstyles, a beauty-tech platform founded in 2013 and trusted by over 320,000 users worldwide. The platform combines AI-powered virtual hairstyle try-on with expert editorial content, helping women make confident hair decisions before visiting the salon. HairHunt is rated 4.7/5 from more than 10,000 reviews.The app is available for free download on iOS and Android. Learn more at hairhunt.app.

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