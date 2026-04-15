AI Answers: Survey Reveals the Emotional Cost of Self-Diagnosing With AI

ConciergeMD Logo How Americans Feel When Reviewing Lab Results with AI. The benefits of discussing lab results with a medical doctor.

New data finds 46% of Americans use AI to interpret lab results, yet 1 in 4 report increased anxiety after digital self-diagnosis.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConciergeMD , a national leader in physician-led mobile and virtual healthcare, has unveiled new data exposing the 'AI anxiety gap'. The survey examines how patients respond when reviewing lab results on their own using AI tools or search engines, compared with a conversation with a doctor.Under the 21st Century Cures Act, test results must be released to patient portals as soon as they are processed, often before a doctor has reviewed them. As a result, some patients may encounter abnormal findings without guidance, turning to digital tools for answers. The survey underscores both the emotional strain that can arise from self-guided interpretation and the understanding and reassurance that come from speaking directly with a physician.Instant AI Interpretation, Lasting Real AnxietyThe survey highlights a growing disconnect in how patients first make sense of advanced lab results: Nearly half of respondents (46%) said they turn to AI chatbots or Google to interpret results before ever speaking to a doctor. That reliance on readily available online resources frequently backfires, especially with new emerging AI tools that seemingly give individualized, plausible answers to complicated medical questions.While 63% of respondents initially sought comfort through AI tools, that digital reassurance often proves fragile. More than one in four (26%) patients reported that AI-led self-diagnosis actually backfired, leaving them in a state of overwhelm or heightened anxiety that only a human physician can resolve.Confusion, while less widespread overall at 15%, hit hardest among young adults surveyed: 30% of those aged 18–24 reported feeling confused by what they found.Only 1 in 10 respondents felt neutral after using AI tools to make sense of their lab results. The data suggests that for many Americans, turning to an algorithm for medical answers is less a solution than an emotional gamble.“Even before AI tools like ChatGPT, patients experienced anxiety from searching for their symptoms online, a phenomenon also known as Google anxiety or cyberchondria,” says Dr. Neal Kumar, board-certified dermatologist at ConciergeMD. “Now, with AI providing answers that appear personalized and directed at the individual, there is a real risk these tools could unintentionally heighten worry or stress. When lab results require follow-up, only trained medical professionals can provide both emotional support and guidance on the next best steps.”Emotional Pay-off: Why The Connection Between Patient And Doctor Still CountsWhile AI tools can offer answers to medical questions or concerns in real time and without the need to schedule a costly appointment, the risk of misinformation or overgeneralized statements is high. But apart from this main concern, there is one more positive benefit that the consultation with a real doctor has for patients: The emotional relief.- Clearer understanding: 45% of patients reported a better understanding of their results and available treatment options after speaking with a physician.- Greater confidence: 35% said they felt more confident in dealing with their condition following a personal consultation.- Reduced anxiety: 34% reported feeling less anxious about their results after receiving professional medical guidance.- Reframing digital information: Nearly 20% reported feeling less worried about information from digital sources after speaking with a physician.More information about the study, including a full list of sources, can be found at: https://conciergemdla.com/lost-without-a-doctor/ About ConciergeMD: ConciergeMD is on a mission to make better health more convenient for all. It delivers next-generation care that blends clinical excellence with flexibility. Whether you're optimizing your longevity, seeking primary care at home or on the go, or facing an urgent health concern, ConciergeMD delivers personalized in-home and virtual medical services nationwide. Services include comprehensive health assessments, house calls, and round-the-clock virtual visits, all designed to support your health and lifespan. Learn more at https://conciergemdla.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.