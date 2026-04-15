Shahzib Sarfraz to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shahzib Sarfraz, co-founder and CEO of Driven Software Solutions and Driven Payments, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on leveraging technology to streamline business operations, enhance merchant services, and drive sustainable growth.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Sarfraz will explore how business software and payment innovations can simplify operations and improve efficiency. He breaks down why understanding merchant services deeply and adopting scalable SaaS solutions can empower teams and support long-term stability.Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies to identify growth opportunities, implement technology-driven solutions, and strengthen both their businesses and communities.Shahzib’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/shahzib-sarfraz

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