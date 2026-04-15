Influential Women Showcases Rebecca Winston: Leading with Tenacity and Vision in Global Project Management

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- President and Principal Consultant of Winston Strategic Management Consulting Drives Innovation, Mentorship, and Growth Across 40+ CountriesRebecca “Becky” Winston is the President and Principal Consultant at Winston Strategic Management Consulting in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she applies over two decades of experience leading highly technical organizations with global impact. Her work spans more than 40 countries and encompasses strategic and business planning, project, program, and portfolio management, with a focus on building high-performing teams, delivering innovative solutions, and driving sustainable growth for clients across government, private, nonprofit, and academic sectors.Becky earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Nebraska Wesleyan University. Throughout her career, she has guided clients to achieve award-winning projects, unprecedented contract wins, expanded market share, and enhanced stakeholder value. Her ability to navigate complex organizational structures and technical challenges has made her a trusted advisor to senior leadership teams worldwide.A respected thought leader in the project management community, Becky is a sought-after speaker and author, presenting on topics including cognitive readiness, risk communication, leadership, and innovation. She has been recognized as a Marquis Who’s Who listee, named one of the Ten Inspirational Women in Project Management, and included among the 100 Most Inspiring People in Project Management. Becky has contributed to the development of ISO project management standards and presented at both PMI and IPMA conferences. Her volunteer service further reflects her commitment to advancing the profession, including leadership roles with the Project Management Institute, the U.S. Technical Advisory Group for ISO TC 258, and the Air Force Studies Review Board of the National Academies of Science.Becky attributes her success to tenacity and persistence, explaining that she never takes “no” for an answer. Her determination has been instrumental in achieving professional milestones, while her focus on understanding technical aspects ensures she can ask informed questions and make strategic decisions. She approaches new ideas and technology with curiosity and pragmatism, recognizing that meaningful results are achieved through effort, analysis, and thoughtful application rather than shortcuts.The most influential career advice Becky received was to acquire a mentor, which she applied by developing a network of thought leaders who guided her growth. Beyond advice, these mentors engaged her in discussions and debates that expanded her perspective, opening doors to opportunities and shaping her approach to leadership. These experiences remain a cornerstone of her professional development and leadership philosophy.For young women entering project management, Becky emphasizes the importance of identifying as a professional and cultivating mentorship relationships. She encourages continuous learning, applying acquired knowledge, critical thinking, and paying forward expertise to the next generation. She believes sharing knowledge strengthens both the mentor and mentee, creating a culture of growth and innovation.In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, Becky recognizes artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity. She advocates for a thoughtful approach to AI, understanding its benefits, risks, and limitations, and guiding organizations to integrate technology responsibly and strategically.At the core of Becky’s professional and personal life are the values of honesty, integrity, and clear communication. She celebrates individuality and the diversity of perspectives, believing that acknowledging differences enhances collaboration, strengthens teams, and fosters resilience.Beyond her professional endeavors, Becky enjoys reading history and mystery novels, traveling, and contributing to initiatives that elevate the practice of project management. As a Project Management Institute Fellow and board member, as well as her volunteer efforts with other organizations, she continues to mentor and inspire the next generation of leaders, combining her expertise in strategy, leadership, and technical management with her passion for continuous learning and professional excellence.Through her work, mentorship, and commitment to integrity, Rebecca Winston exemplifies how tenacity, knowledge, and leadership can drive innovation, growth, and lasting impact in complex global environments.Learn More about Rebecca Winston:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-winston or through her website, https://www.winstonstrategicmanagementconsulting.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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