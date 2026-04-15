Brittany Lannen to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brittany Lannen, criminal defense and family law attorney and founder of Lannen Law, PLLC, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on navigating complex legal cases, achieving courtroom success, and building a resilient law practice.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. This unique TV show features legal professionals from across the country who have built their reputation through results, leadership, and commitment to justice. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Lannen will explore what it takes to deliver exceptional outcomes in criminal and family law while maintaining integrity and trust. She breaks down how combining thorough legal expertise with proactive collaboration can strengthen client results and long-term professional reputation.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of the principles and strategies that define successful legal advocacy today.Brittany Lannen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/brittany-lannen

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