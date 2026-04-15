Influential Women Profiles: Felesia Gulley, Case Manager at the NYC Administration for Children’s Services

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocating for Children and Families Through Purpose-Driven Social ServicesFelesia Gulley is a dedicated Case Manager at the NYC Administration for Children’s Services (ACS), where she focuses on providing impactful social work and advocating for the well-being of children and families. With a strong foundation in mental health and community services, Felesia blends compassion, professional expertise, and hands-on experience to ensure each client receives comprehensive support tailored to their unique circumstances. Her work is guided by a commitment to fostering safe, supportive, and empowering environments for all individuals she serves.Before joining ACS, Felesia honed her healthcare and client-support skills as a Patient Care Technician at eTeam and as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Aequor Healthcare Services. In these roles, she gained hands-on experience in behavioral health, therapy, and overall client wellness. Her professional journey also spans nearly two decades as a Correctional Officer in Jamaica, where she developed a nuanced understanding of community mental health, justice-related challenges, and the importance of navigating complex systems with empathy and integrity.Felesia holds dual Master’s degrees from Touro University Worldwide in Forensic Psychology and Health Care Administration, equipping her with a distinctive perspective on the intersection of mental health, legal systems, and healthcare management. She remains committed to continuous professional growth, leveraging both her academic background and practical experience to advocate effectively for vulnerable populations.She attributes her success to the passion and love she has for her field. Growing up in Jamaica, Felesia recognized early that she was called to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Her interest in forensic psychology began in her teenage years, during which she focused on supporting underserved communities. Over time, her dedication has deepened, shaping both her career and her sense of purpose.The most influential career advice Felesia has received is to answer one’s calling. She believes that embracing her purpose has enabled her to make a meaningful difference both locally in Jamaica and internationally, including in the United States. This philosophy guides her work and ensures that every effort she undertakes aligns with her mission to serve.For young women entering her field, Felesia advises perseverance and confidence in their abilities. She emphasizes that staying the course, maintaining dedication, and believing in oneself are key to achieving professional goals. Her own journey, culminating in graduating summa cum laude with her master’s degree, illustrates the rewards of determination, focus, and steadfast commitment to one’s purpose.Felesia identifies one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—in her field as ensuring essential services reach those who need them most. She is particularly motivated to leverage resources and exposure to support families and provide critical services for children, especially those with special needs. She views this work as a chance to create lasting, meaningful impact in communities that often face systemic barriers to support.At the core of Felesia’s professional and personal life are values centered on meaningful impact and empowerment. She is committed to driving change that helps families access necessary resources, supports children’s development, and improves overall quality of life. By focusing on tangible outcomes and uplifting others, Felesia ensures that her work generates real, positive transformation in the communities she serves.Passionate about promoting resilience, mental well-being, and equitable access to services, Felesia Gulley continues to make meaningful contributions to her community and the field of social services, inspiring others to embrace purpose-driven action and advocacy.Learn More about Felesia Gulley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/felesia-gulley Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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