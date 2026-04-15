Debra Whitson to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debra Whitson, family law attorney, mediator, and founder of WhitsonLaw, PLLC, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on trauma-informed advocacy, conflict-conscious strategies, and child-centered approaches in divorce and family law.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Whitson will explore how focusing on dignity, clarity, and compassion can transform family law proceedings. She breaks down how minimizing drama and avoiding unnecessary litigation can accelerate resolution and protect vulnerable family members.Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies to navigate complex family conflicts effectively and respectfully. Whitson’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/debra-whitson

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