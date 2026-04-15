Marjorie Mesidor to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marjorie Mesidor, employment discrimination and sexual harassment attorney and founder of Mesidor PLLC, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on empowering clients, creating equitable workplaces, and transforming professional challenges into meaningful impact.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing the nation’s most respected attorneys, legal innovators, and firm founders by capturing their professional journeys, courtroom experiences, and the principles that drive their work. This unique TV show features legal professionals from across the country who have built their reputation through results, leadership, and commitment to justice. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Mesidor will explore what it takes to build a law firm with grit, relationships, and a steadfast commitment to justice. She breaks down how strategic advocacy and empowering clients can create lasting change and elevate professional standards. Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of leadership, resilience, and purpose-driven success in the legal profession.Marjorie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/marjorie-mesidor

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