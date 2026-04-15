Influential Women Spotlights Novella Briggs: Transformational Leader in Education and Nonprofit Growth

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Leadership Development, Mentorship, and Community Advancement Across Higher Education and Nonprofit SectorsNorfolk, Virginia – Novella Briggs is a seasoned executive-level professional with over 20 years of experience in higher education, nonprofit development, and organizational leadership. She has earned a reputation for establishing and continuously improving organizational practices, processes, and systems, consistently driving strategic objectives while fostering collaborative and high-performing environments. Known for her infectious positive energy, Novella excels at motivating and mentoring teams, creating spaces where both individuals and organizations can thrive.Novella’s career highlights include more than a decade of service in executive support roles at Tidewater Community College, where she has assisted top leadership as Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Provost. Her early work in South Africa, co-founding the Kingdom Development Group, demonstrates her longstanding commitment to community development and leadership training. Across these roles, she has cultivated expertise in coaching, mentoring, program development, and authentic communication, always prioritizing the growth and empowerment of those around her.In addition, Novella is the Founder of The Siza Group LLC, a coaching and mentoring initiative that extends her impact in educational and organizational leadership. Through this platform, she focuses on developing future leaders, fostering collaboration, and guiding individuals and organizations to achieve their highest potential. Her notable achievements—ranging from nonprofit leadership in Johannesburg to shaping educational programs in the U.S.—reflect a career dedicated to purposeful service, transformational leadership, and community advancement.Novella attributes her success to perseverance, authenticity, resilience, pragmatism, and her ability to forge meaningful connections. She places a high value on attentive listening, cultivates safe environments for candid dialogue, and guides individuals in identifying and leveraging their strengths. Her global experiences, adaptability, and dedication to continuous learning have profoundly shaped her leadership path, enabling her to create positive impact across teams and organizations. Whether developing leadership acumen, refining decision-making, or nurturing a thriving team culture, Novella is committed to helping leaders achieve both personal and organizational objectives.The most impactful career advice Novella has received centers on cultivating adaptability. In today’s dynamic and ever-changing professional landscape, career paths are rarely linear. From her experiences in South Africa, higher education, and throughout her nonprofit and leadership journey, she has learned that the ability to adapt without losing oneself is essential for influence, service, and sustained personal growth.For young women entering her field, Novella encourages resourcefulness and originality. She emphasizes the importance of choosing a direction that feels authentic, aligning decisions and efforts with core values, and having the courage to structure a life and career around what matters most.Novella recognizes significant opportunities in coaching, mentoring, and community-focused education, particularly as individuals and organizations increasingly value emotional intelligence, authentic leadership, and inclusion. She believes these trends create space for transformative, enduring change.At the core of Novella’s professional philosophy are several guiding values:Confidentiality – Novella upholds confidentiality as a cornerstone of her professional practice, ensuring that sensitive information is protected and respected.Collaboration – She thrives in team environments, valuing diverse perspectives and collective effort to achieve common goals, believing that great outcomes arise from collaboration.Empowerment – Novella is passionate about empowering others to unlock their potential, focusing on nurturing individual strengths and fostering growth through her coaching approach.Adaptability – She embraces change as a constant in today’s workplace, using her ability to pivot and adapt to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities effectively.Growth – Novella is committed to lifelong learning, regularly seeking opportunities to expand her knowledge and skills, and encourages the same in those she supports.Strategic Thinking – She approaches challenges with a strategic mindset, analyzing situations to develop actionable plans that align with organizational objectives and drive success.Accountability – Novella believes in taking responsibility for her actions and decisions, fostering an environment where accountability is valued, and encouraging others to do the same.Respect – She respects diverse opinions and backgrounds, creating an inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels valued and heard, enhancing collaboration and trust.Service – Novella focuses on serving others, whether through coaching or executive support, striving to contribute positively to individuals and organizations and help them achieve their goals.Through her work, Novella Briggs continues to inspire leaders, elevate teams, and build organizations that are both high-performing and deeply human-centered, proving that effective leadership combines expertise, integrity, and empathy to drive lasting impact.Learn More about Novella Briggs:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/novella-briggs or through her website, https://thesizagroup.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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