Chicago's #1 Individual Broker Reflects on 25-Year Journey From Corporate America to $3.5 Billion + in Real Estate Sales

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrie McCormick, the top-producing individual real estate broker in Illinois and a member of the Christie's International Real Estate Masters Circle, has surpassed $3.5 billion in career sales volume after more than 25 years in the Chicago luxury market. Her path from a corporate career to becoming one of the most recognized names in American residential real estate offers a case study in entrepreneurial reinvention.

McCormick's entry into real estate was unplanned. In the late 1990s, while working in corporate America, she stumbled upon a new construction site during a walk through Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. A conversation with the developer led to an unexpected job offer selling units in the building. Within weeks, she had earned her real estate license, resigned from her corporate position, and launched a career that would eventually place her among the highest-producing individual agents in the country.

"I was and still am a rebel spirit," McCormick said. "I don't like following the norm or following trends and this has helped me have a fearless attitude throughout my career. I have had failures along the way, everyone does, but what is most important is how you respond and keep moving forward."

That willingness to take risks has defined her approach to the business. Before joining @properties Christie's International Real Estate, McCormick served as National Sales Manager for Centrum Properties, one of Chicago's largest development firms at the time. There she collaborated on product design, development, and sales while managing residential marketing and public relations strategies. The experience gave her a foundation in both the creative and analytical sides of real estate that she continues to draw on today.

McCormick now specializes in luxury residential properties across Chicago's most sought-after neighborhoods, including the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, River North, Bucktown, and the North Shore suburbs. Her client roster includes CEOs, private equity executives, and high-net-worth individuals who are drawn to what she describes as her "100% Carrie" service model, a boutique approach where every client works directly with her rather than being handed off to junior team members.

"When you hire Carrie, you get Carrie," McCormick said. "My clients and I are a team. It is important that we work together to create a successful outcome. I communicate often and educate them on the market. Their biggest commodity is time, and that is why I take care of all the details so they don't have to."

Her production numbers reflect the effectiveness of that model. In 2025 alone, McCormick closed $325 million in sales and has completed more than 10,000 career transactions. She has been recognized as the #1 individual broker at @properties Christie's International Real Estate, ranked in the top 1% of the Chicago Association of Realtors year after year, and earned the association's Platinum awards multiple times.

Beyond sales, McCormick has become one of the most followed real estate professionals on social media, with a significant presence across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. She uses cinematic video, architectural photography, and bespoke digital branding to market each listing, an approach she pioneered in the Chicago market long before it became industry standard.

McCormick is also focused on what comes next. She has been actively exploring how artificial intelligence can support her business operations while maintaining the personal touch her clients expect.

"There will never be a robot version of Carrie," McCormick said. "But learning how to leverage new technologies to support the business and make things easier for clients is something I think about every day."

More information about Carrie McCormick and her current listings is available at Carrie McCormick Real Estate.

Carrie McCormick's Contact Information:

Carrie McCormick

Carrie McCormick Real Estate | @properties Christie's International Real Estate

548 W. Webster, Chicago, IL 60614

Phone: 312-961-4612

Email: carrie@atproperties.com

https://www.carriemccormickre.com/

Carrie McCormick's Social Media Links:

https://www.instagram.com/carriemccormickrealestate/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5I36Ux6mCY1Vd0_Y40-SbA

https://www.tiktok.com/@carriemccormic

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