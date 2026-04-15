Airbags Save Lives, but Can Also Cause Serious Injuries, Says Grand Junction Personal Injury Attorney Chadwick McGrady

Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airbags are widely recognized as one of the most important safety innovations in modern vehicles, credited with saving thousands of lives each year. However, while these devices are designed to reduce the severity of injuries during car accidents, they can also cause serious harm in certain situations. The Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C. is raising awareness about the potential risks associated with airbag deployment, particularly traumatic brain injuries and wrist fractures.Airbags deploy at extremely high speeds in a fraction of a second. This rapid inflation helps prevent drivers and passengers from striking hard surfaces such as the steering wheel or dashboard. However, the force involved can also lead to injuries, especially in certain types of collisions or when occupants are positioned too close to the airbag at the time of deployment.Common Injuries Caused by Airbag DeploymentAccording to a Grand Junction Personal Injury Attorney , airbags are designed to protect occupants, but they are not without risk. Many accident victims initially believe they have avoided serious harm, only to later discover injuries caused by the airbag itself.An airbag deploys explosively. The deployment generates a high decibel sound, smoke, and dust. Among the most common injuries linked to airbags are concussions and other traumatic brain injuries. These can occur when the head is forcefully impacted during deployment. Symptoms may not always appear immediately, but they can have lasting effects if left untreated. Airbag deployment can also contribute to hearing-related injuries, including permanent hearing loss and tinnitus, which may lead to chronic headaches and ongoing discomfort.Wrist and hand injuries are also frequently reported. Drivers often grip the steering wheel during a collision, and when the airbag deploys, the force can cause hyperextension or fractures in the wrists and arms. In some cases, these injuries may require surgery and rehabilitation, affecting a person’s ability to work and perform daily tasks.When Airbags and Defects Lead to Legal ClaimsWhile airbags are designed to work alongside seat belts, improper positioning or defective systems can increase the risk of injury. Children and smaller adults may be more vulnerable if seated too close to the dashboard. In addition, malfunctioning airbags, such as those that deploy unnecessarily or fail to deploy during a crash, can lead to serious consequences and may involve product defects.The Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C. emphasizes the importance of understanding both the benefits and risks of vehicle safety systems. As an accident injury victim himself, Chadwick McGrady brings a personal perspective to his work and understands the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that can follow a serious injury Compassionate Legal Support for Injury VictimsEvery day, Coloradans suffer serious injuries due to the negligence of others. Grand Junction personal injury lawyer Chadwick McGrady understands the challenges clients face and works to support them throughout the recovery process. While pursuing compensation is an important part of a claim, the legal process can also provide structure and guidance during a difficult time.The firm is dedicated to helping victims of negligence pursue the compensation they deserve. Whether injuries are caused by a defective airbag, a negligent driver, or another preventable factor, the legal team works to build strong cases and advocate for their clients’ rights.From medical expenses and lost wages to pain and suffering, the Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C. aims to ensure that clients are not left to bear the burden alone.About Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C.Attorney Chadwick McGrady founded the Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C. to represent injured individuals and their families throughout Grand Junction and Western Colorado. The firm handles a range of personal injury matters and prioritizes accessible communication, thorough case preparation, and a client-focused approach.

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