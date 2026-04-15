PREMIERE Expands National Footprint Through Strategic Merger with Community

Jordan Terrell, President and David Keener, CEO of Premiere Realty, Inc.

The landmark merger expands PREMIERE's presence across 28 states and growing, reinforcing its standing as the industry’s only member-owned real estate group.

This isn’t a merger for the sake of scale — it’s a strategic move to bring the right leadership to the table at the right time. Jordan has built exactly the kind of group we respect.” — David Keener

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premiere Realty, Inc. , operating as PREMIERE at Real Broker , today announced the completion of its strategic merger with Community, the Denver-based real estate group founded by Jordan Terrell. The merger, effective April 14, 2026, brings together two of Real Broker, LLC’s most productive teams under unified leadership, extending PREMIERE’s footprint across 28 states and growing.As part of the merger, Terrell has been appointed President of Premiere Realty, Inc., where he will oversee agent growth, retention, and the full integration of Community’s operations into the PREMIERE platform. Terrell, who built Community into the #1 mid-size real estate team in Colorado as recognized by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, brings a proven track record of scaling agent-centric businesses. Under his leadership, Community closed over $1.3 billion in total transaction volume and completed more than 2,100 residential transactions — establishing itself as one of the most productive real estate organizations in the Rocky Mountain region.Critically, Terrell’s role extends well beyond growth. A central pillar of his mandate as President is to institutionalize the production practices and systems that made Community one of Colorado’s highest-performing teams — and make them available to every agent across the PREMIERE platform. For PREMIERE, elevating the production of existing members is not secondary to growth. It is the mission. Terrell will work directly with PREMIERE’s agent base to implement proven frameworks for lead conversion, client retention, and business discipline — giving every member the tools to build a more productive, more sustainable real estate career.Together, the numbers are striking: PREMIERE has closed over $1.67 billion across 5,508 transactions; Community has closed over $1.3 billion across 2,100 transactions. Combined, the merged organization has closed nearly $3 billion in total sales volume and over 7,500 homes — placing PREMIERE among the top 1% of all real estate groups in the United States, with a service reach spanning more than 600 markets nationwide.Central to PREMIERE’s value proposition is its position as the industry’s only member-owned and operated real estate group. Through its Member Equity Program, built on a shared wealth model, agents earn a direct ownership stake in the group itself — the firm they help build and the business they drive every day. The merger with Community extends this model to an even broader agent base, offering a path to ownership that remains unmatched in residential real estate.“This isn’t a merger for the sake of scale — it’s a strategic move to bring the right leadership to the table at the right time. Jordan has built exactly the kind of group we respect: production-driven, agent-first, and operationally disciplined. But what excites me most is what his presence means for our existing members. Between our two organizations, we’ve closed nearly $3 billion in sales volume and over 7,500 homes. Now we have the leadership, the systems, and the scale to make every single one of our agents more productive. We’ve always believed that taking care of the agents you have is more important than chasing the ones you don’t. Jordan is going to help us deliver on that promise at a level we’ve never been able to before.”David Keener, CEO — Premiere Realty, Inc.“From the first conversation with David, it was clear we shared the same vision: build something that makes agents’ careers measurably better, not just bigger. What attracted me to this partnership was the operational depth PREMIERE has already built — the transaction coordination, the financial systems, the support infrastructure. At Community, we proved we could recruit and develop top talent. Now we have the platform to do it at national scale. I didn’t come here for a title. I came here because this is where the next chapter of agent-led real estate gets written.”Jordan Terrell, President — Premiere Realty, Inc.“This is what the future of real estate looks like. PREMIERE has built something rare — an organization with the culture of a boutique firm, the infrastructure of an enterprise, and the ownership mindset of a true business. The merger with Community only accelerates that. For any team or group leader asking themselves where they belong, I’d point them here. Real is where groups like PREMIERE thrive — and PREMIERE is living proof of what’s possible.”Tamir Poleg, CEO — Real Broker, LLC (NASDAQ: REAX)The merged organization is led by David Keener as CEO and Jordan Terrell as President, forming an executive partnership focused on agent production, culture, and national growth.ABOUT PREMIERE REALTY, INC. (PREMIERE AT REAL BROKER)Premiere Realty, Inc. operates as PREMIERE at Real Broker — the industry’s only member-owned and operated real estate group. Through its Member Equity Program, agents earn a direct ownership stake in the firm they help build. With nearly $3 billion in closed sales volume and over 7,500 homes sold, PREMIERE ranks among the top 1% of all real estate groups in the U.S. Operating across 28 states and growing within Real Broker, LLC (NASDAQ: REAX). For more information, visit joinpremieretoday.com.ABOUT COMMUNITYFounded by Jordan Terrell in Denver, Colorado, Community was recognized as the #1 mid-size team in Colorado by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. Community closed over $1.3 billion in volume across 2,100+ transactions and has been fully integrated into Premiere Realty, Inc. as of April 14, 2026.ABOUT REAL BROKER, LLCReal Broker, LLC (NASDAQ: REAX) is the #1 residential real estate brokerage on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026, with over 33,000 agents across the United States and Canada. Real generated nearly $2 billion in revenue in 2025, closing more than 185,000 transactions representing over $75 billion in sales volume. For more information, visit onereal.com.

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