MOPIC to Showcase HoloGlass 3D Smartphone Accessory at Global Sources 2026 in Hong Kong

CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOPIC, a glasses-free 3D technology provider and former Samsung Electronics C-Lab spin-off, has announced its participation in Global Sources 2026 at the Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo this April. The company will present HoloGlass, a smartphone accessory designed to provide glasses-free 3D viewing capabilities on standard mobile devices. The demonstration will take place at Booth 7P02, where MOPIC will engage with international distribution stakeholders.

- Technical Specifications and Design of HoloGlass

HoloGlass is engineered as a smartphone screen protector that incorporates MOPIC’s proprietary 3D optical lens technology. When utilized with a dedicated mobile application, the accessory enables 3D content viewing without additional hardware. The product currently supports the iPhone 14 through iPhone 17 series and is available for industrial-scale production. Custom manufacturing options are also available for other mobile devices upon request.

- Real-time 2D-to-3D Conversion Technology

To address the availability of 3D media, MOPIC has implemented a real-time 2D-to-3D conversion algorithm. This technology allows users to view standard video content—including footage from social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram—in a 3D format through the MOPIC application. The system also features a real-time 3D preview function, allowing for the generation of 3D content directly during the capture process via a live camera feed.

- Hybrid Optical Structure and Image Integrity

HoloGlass is built with a proprietary hybrid structure designed to minimize the 2D image degradation often associated with glasses-free 3D solutions. This design preserves the standard 2D viewing experience for everyday tasks while providing a transition to 3D mode for compatible media content.

- Corporate Background and International Strategy

Established in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electronics’ C-Lab, MOPIC has focused on the development of glasses-free 3D displays and conversion algorithms for over a decade. The company is currently collaborating with global telecommunications and IT firms to apply its technology across various industries. MOPIC's presence at Global Sources 2026 reflects its strategic objective to establish international distribution channels.

- Exhibition and Partnership Details

Industry representatives interested in the technological applications of HoloGlass are invited to visit Booth 7P02 at Global Sources 2026 or contact info@mopic.co.kr for technical inquiries.



Learn more at : www.mopiclabs.com

Address : 1104 & 1105 - B Building, 66 Beolmal-Ro, Dongan-Gu, Anyang-Si, Gyeonggi-Do 14058, Korea

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